Six Nations news: Finn Russell sent home by Scotland for 'breach of discipline'

Rugby Union
Finn Russell is a rare world class talent to be produced by Scotland
Finn Russell is a rare world class talent to be produced by Scotland
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
13:24 · January 23, 2020 · 1 min read

Scotland talisman Finn Russell has been sent home from their Guinness Six Nations training camp for a breach of discipline.

The Racing 92 stand-off will not play in Scotland's opener against Ireland on February 1 and his involvement in the rest of the tournament appears in doubt.

A Scotland team spokesperson said on the Scottish Rugby Twitter account: "Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland's Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week's camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club."

Russell is one international appearance away from his 50th cap.

The 27-year-old played under Gregor Townsend for Glasgow Warriors before the latter left Warriors to become Scotland head coach in 2017.

