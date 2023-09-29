Rugby World Cup betting tips: France v New Zealand preview plus other opening weekend games

So can Kieran Crowley – who won Rugby World Cup 1987 with New Zealand – extend his tenure as Italy coach into the knockout phase of the tournament? We think not. While the margin of victory is expected to be well below the average for this fixture, it is still even too big a leap of faith to back Italy at +28, especially as the All Blacks generally prevent opponents from scoring from lineouts, which is the Azzurri’s richest source of possession when it comes to putting points on the board.

The three-time champions have won all five previous matches by an average margin of 60 points with the last meeting ending 76-14. That was in 2007 when Italy came as close as they have ever done to reaching the quarter-finals. Italy have two bonus-point wins against Namibia and Uruguay behind them and another win here would book them that elusive spot in the last eight. To do that this time, they need to win tonight.

Fans of an older vintage might remember grainy pictures of John Kirwan running rings around the Italian defence in the very first Rugby World Cup match in 1987. Much to Italy’s chagrin, it has become a regular World Cup fixture ever since, the most played match in the pool stages, and one with a recurring theme – a convincing All Blacks win.

New Zealand never seem to struggle in that area, putting their pre-tournament, Twickenham nightmare against the Springboks to one side. The All Blacks have converted 13 of their 19 entries into the opposition 22 into tries, averaging a competition-high four points per visit after round three. Henry Arundell’s nap-hand of tries for England and a blank in his only appearance to date means Will Jordan, our pre-tournament pick to be tournament top try-scorer, can be expected to be on the end of a number of chances tonight.

It is worth noting that New Zealand have scored the opening try of the match in all 15 previous meetings. New Zealand to score the first try is predictably short so given that two-thirds of matches at this World Cup have featured tries inside the first 10 minutes, it makes sense to look at that market instead as well as the first-half handicap because the All Blacks have not conceded a first-half try at RWC 2023 and Italy have been slow starters in this fixture.

A New Zealand try before 11 minutes and 30 seconds is 10/11 in places while a NEW ZEALAND TRY is 11/10 in the first scoring play market. We'll play the latter, available with several firms, and take the favourites to cover a 13-point handicap in the first 40.

In terms of last try-scorers, if you want to look beyond Jordan and the rest of the back-three and get a double-digit price, the sentimentalists among you might like to consider Sam Whitelock.

If used off the bench, the gnarly lock will surpass Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black in Test history in his 149th match. He trails only Alun Wyn Jones (171) as the most capped player in test rugby and is 33/1 to cap the milestone in style.

Fiji v Georgia

1645 BST, Saturday September 30

Typically Fiji have always had to work hard to beat Georgia, the kryptonite to their super attacking powers.

While Fiji have added upfront nous to their wonderful handling skills and Georgia have added more subtlety to their traditional hard-nosed, set-piece approach, this remains the sort of clash of styles and cultures that makes the World Cup such an interesting watch.

Fiji will aim to run the legs off the big Georgians but in matches gone by they’ve had to be patient and wait for the scores to come. Fiji ran out 45-10 winners at the last World Cup but the score at half-time was only 7-3.

A repeat of Georgia’s first-half performance against Portugal, before they fell away badly, should be enough for them to finish within nine points of Fiji at the break. Also, nearly two weeks has passed since Fiji’s historic 22-15 win against Australia so it may take them time to get up to speed.

As Fiji scored 15 of their points against the Wallabies from penalty goals (68%), kicking the most penalties in a RWC game in their history, and Georgia are more likely to score in threes than fives, 10/1 for more kicked penalties than tries has some appeal.

Scotland v Romania

2000 BST, Saturday September 30

Romania’s injury-depleted, one-paced plodders look ready to be taken to the cleaners by a Scotland side packed with pace and power.

It is the sort of game tailor-made for jet-heeled duo, Kyle Steyn and DARCY GRAHAM, who have 30 tries between them in 51 Tests.

Scotland have only ever had five hat-trick scorers in World Cups but either one of these two could easily add their names to the list and we'll take Graham to score three or more.