Rugby World Cup betting tips: Bronze match preview and best bets for England versus Argentina

Don't expect too many fireworks when England and Argentina face off in the World Cup bronze medal decider on Friday night, writes Jon Newcombe.

Rugby union betting tips: Friday October 27 England v Argentina Friday, 2000 BST 3pts England (-4) on first-half handicap at evens (General) 2pts Argentina under 19.5 points at 20/21 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt England penalty first-scoring play at 15/8 (Boylesports) 1pt under 45 match points at 15/13 (Vbet) 1pt more than one card at 11/10 (William Hill) 1pt Joe Marchant anytime try-scorer at 5/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Other than being a contest between two poor attacking teams, there’s nothing black and white about this World Cup bronze medal decider, which, after all the furore of what was and wasn’t said between Bongi Mbonambi and Tom Curry, who is set to win his 50th cap, is probably not such a bad thing. Neither team would have realistically expected to have made it to the final given their results pre-tournament but with the way the draw was made, the semi-finals were always a possibility, and privately, third place this year is likely to come with more satisfaction than in tournaments gone by when it was simply the game that no one wanted to be involved in. Success on Friday night would something tangible for Steve Borthwick to hang his hat on and given the way England comfortably defended their line in the opening Pool D encounter with Argentina, it’s hard not to favour them, although on occasions such as these, when it is impossible to know what emotional state the respective teams will be in, any match betting tips come with a tinge of caution. Mateo Carreras’ individual brilliance aside – Argentina have been found wanting when it comes to breaking through in attack. For all their admirable effort against the All Blacks, they could not make their share of possession and territory nor phases of play count and they may have to rely heavily again on Emiliano Boffelli’s boot to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Very nearly half of Argentina’s points against England at all World Cups have come from penalties (45%), and it’s a trend we can see continuing.

Emiliano Boffelli

Normally, you’d envisage this as a free-for-all-style contest, with teams not really having anything to lose, but England are not like that, they will play the way they want to play, and that’s that, so we could be in for a low-scoring match. England beat Argentina by 17 points without scoring a try way back on 9 September, and while we expect them to get over the line this time around, a glut of tries is unlikely, so under on the tries market is worth a play. England and Argentina have been involved in three bronze medal matches between them, and on each occasion the aggregate number of points was under 45. While the three matches referee Nic Berry has presided over in this tournament have yielded an average a fraction less than that, too, so under 45 points is our recommendation. Boffelli and England captain Owen Farrell are in with an outside chance of overhauling our pre-tournament pick Thomas Ramos, to be top tournament points-scorer, and those two more than any others, are likely to have a big say in the outcome as, like Los Pumas, England either lack the will, or don’t have the game plan, to make much headway in attack. Ante-post Ramos backers be warned, Farrell likes playing Los Pumas; he averages 13.5 points per game across his four previous Tests against them and will want to send off his soon-to-be-retired, international half-back partner Ben Youngs, as a winner. It was only in the last few minutes of the semi-final against South Africa that England’s play moved much beyond the first receiver, and they ended the match without a single line break to their name. Tellingly, England have scored 44% of their points at RWC 2023 from the boot, with 14 conversions, a competition-high 15 penalty goals and four drop goals, so it makes sense to go for an England penalty to be the first-scoring play, and for them to slowly build on that as they did in Marseille when George was at 10. CLICK HERE to back England penalty first-scoring play with Sky Bet

England's Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith