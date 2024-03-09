Ollie Bearman seventh for Ferrari on F1 debut as Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen romped to another commanding win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as rookie British teenager Ollie Bearman completed a dream debut by beating Lewis Hamilton to finish a brilliant seventh.

Despite threatening to quit Red Bull just 24 hours previously, following another twist in the ongoing Red Bull saga, Verstappen followed his win at the season-opening round in Bahrain last Saturday with another comfortable triumph in his all-conquering machine – remarkably his 19th in 20 appearances. Sergio Perez completed a one-two finish for Red Bull, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third. But for Bearman, just three months old when Hamilton made his debut in 2007, this will be a night he will never forget. Handed his shock debut as an 11th-hour stand-in for Carlos Sainz, the boy from Chelmsford, 18 years, 10 months and one day, drove into the record books as the youngest British driver to start a Formula One race.

Ollie Bearman reflects on an incredible debut F1 race and getting driver of the day 👏 pic.twitter.com/788J2TjJkU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 9, 2024

Standing at 6ft 3in, the streaky teen followed in the footsteps of British greats’ Mike Hawthorn and John Surtees by racing for the scarlet team – and the first Englishman to do so since Nigel Mansell 34 years ago. Bearman appeared at ease before the start, smiling with his engineers and grinning from ear-to-ear as he addressed the Sky cameras before taking his position between Yuki Tsunoda and Kevin Magnussen at the front of the grid for the national anthem. With just one hour of practice under his belt, and a qualifying appearance – labelled incredible by Verstappen – Bearman, starting 11th, was just moments away from competing against the best 19 drivers in the world. As the lights flicked from red to green, Bearman was slower away that he would have liked but made up for it by being aggressive on his brakes and hanging on to 11th place, despite a slight detour off the track. Up front and Verstappen had no trouble in keeping Leclerc at bay. Midway through the opening lap he was already 1.3 seconds clear of the chasing pack. On lap seven, Lance Stroll put his Aston Martin in the barrier. The Canadian broke his suspension by clipping the armco on the entry to Turn 21 before slamming into the tyre barrier on the opposing side of the track. Out came the safety car and in came the leaders – bar Norris and Hamilton – for fresh rubber. Bearman, forced to wait as other cars drove by him as he was stationary, dropped three places to 12th.

9️⃣ in a row for Max 🎆 pic.twitter.com/9sk2YDsser — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 9, 2024