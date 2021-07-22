British and Irish Lions betting tips: South Africa v Lions first Test bets

Jon Newcombe of The Rugby Tipster previews the First Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions. Rugby union betting tips: South Africa v Lions first Test 3pts South Africa to win the first Test at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Unibet) 2pts Cheslin Kolbe to score a try at 9/4 (General) 1pt Pieter-Steph du Toit to be Man of the Match at 12/1 (BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A Lions Test series like no other gets under way on Saturday in Cape Town, now the venue for all three clashes with the Springboks. Playing the three Tests at sea-level rather than having the final two in Johannesburg, at altitude, is advantageous to the tourists as it’ll be easier to acclimatise to the conditions. But doing so without any fans in the stadium is probably more of a hindrance to the Lions than it is to the hosts because, in normal circumstances, Warren Gatland’s men would have enjoyed the passionate support of tens of thousands of English, Irish, Welsh and Scots, especially with the eclectic nature of this first Test team. The Springboks feed on emotional energy more than any other team in world rugby, and the absence of fans probably won’t hurt them as much. Galvanised by the challenges of Covid and major civil unrest, the Boks will be well up for this and an epic ‘full metal jacket’ display can be expected from the current holder of the World Rugby Player of the Year title and a 12/1 shot to be Man of the Match – the irrepressible flanker PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT. Gatland has selected half-a-dozen players from England and three apiece from Ireland, Wales and Scotland. Prior to Saturday, there hadn’t been a single Scot in the starting Test team since Tom Smith in 1997, but now Ali Price, Stuart Hogg and DTH van der Merwe will represent the thistle in a red jersey. Van der Merwe has been brought in for his physicality but Josh Adams can feel unlucky to have missed out on a starting spot let alone the matchday 23. Adams is in a fine run of form with three tries from his last three Tests for Wales, followed by another eight on this Lions tour.

Pieter-Steph Du Toit lifts the World Cup for South Africa

The worry with van der Merwe is that he comes directly up against a magician of a player in CHESLIN KOLBE, a decent 5/2 bet to be an anytime tryscorer, who has proved time and time again that he has the beating of big wingers like Scotland’s South African-born star. You only have to think back to the Champions Cup, and the way he had Jacob Stockdale on toast in a game between Toulouse and Ulster, and there are concerns that van der Merwe will be turned inside and out. Click here to back Kolbe to score a try with Sky Bet Van der Merwe has two experienced players in Hogg and England’s Anthony Watson beside him and all three will be tested aerially by Faf de Klerk’s box kicking and Handre Pollard’s bombs. It is an untried and untested back-three in that it has never been fielded before on tour, and the same applies to every other combination through this first Lions Test team other than in midfield where Robbie Henshaw and Elliot Daly suit up for the second consecutive game. Henshaw was brilliant for Ireland in the Six Nations but hasn’t shown his best on tour, while the jury is still out on Daly as a 13. Contrast this to the last two Lions tours to South Africa when Scott Gibbs and Jeremy Guscott made for a formidable midfield duo in 1997 and Jamie Roberts and Brian O’Driscoll offered the same bludgeon/rapier one-two in ’09. The 2021 Lions look relatively weak in midfield by comparison. No.8 is traditionally a strong area for the Lions, and it needs to be when playing South Africa, where the scrum comes under intense pressure and you need a cool, skilful head at the back of the pack. But with Taulupe Faletau not reaching his high standards, Gatland was left with a choice between two relative international novices in Jack Conan and Sam Simmonds. We may be proved wrong but Conan is an underwhelming selection. For all the talk of the Springboks being undercooked having played just one Test – a 40-9 win over Georgia – since they defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup in November 2019, the fact that this Lions team has never played together in any way shape or form seems to get overlooked. Also, it is not as if the Springboks are unfamiliar with one another. All bar two of the matchday 23 featured in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup-winning campaign and 11 of the starting XV is the same as the final in Yokohama. Rassie Erasmus may have moved upstairs since then, to a director of rugby role, with defence coach Jacques Nienaber promoted to head coach, but it is the former who is still pulling the strings and the man driving the same, simple game plan that his players will find relatively easy to slip into, even with so little Test rugby under their belts.

Rassie Erasmus: Still pulling the strings