Italy v England tips: Six Nations preview and best bets

Italy v England

Rome, Saturday 1415 GMT

For all the injury disruption that England have had in the build-up to the Six Nations and the fact Italy’s team looks strong and settled on paper, it is still a little difficult to make a case for a shock Azzurri win.

Putting last year’s battling 29-24 defeat to France and a two-point defeat to Les Bleus in 2016 aside, Italy have been well beaten in the opening round of matches in the last decade, losing by an average of 22 points. England may struggle to match or beat that and the handicap mark of around 15/16 points looks to be about right, so that’s one market to avoid in our eyes.

With Italy, the optimism of a new campaign always seem to evaporate all too quickly, mainly because the Azzurri lack the composure and game-management to get the job done. Those are two qualities that George Ford has in abundance and with him at 10, we feel a lot happier that England can mitigate the risks of selecting five debutants in their 23 and come away with a win.

But, like we said, we don’t expect the margin to be anywhere near 50-9 win they achieved the last and only previous time they kicked of the Championship in Rome, when Jason Robinson’s hat-trick did for the Italians.

Ellis Genge’s demotion to the bench and Ollie Lawrence’s absence through injury does deprive the starting XV of two big ball carriers and the onus will be on BEN EARL to carry the fight to Italy. Earl stood up and delivered some huge performances at the World Cup, and we expect him to do so again. He’s a justifiable 4/1 favourite to be the Player of the Match in our eyes.