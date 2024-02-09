Ireland v Italy tips: Six Nations preview and best bets

Both teams took plenty of positives from their round one performances with a record number of points scored against their respective opponents and it’s likely that the scoreboard will move along nicely again in Dublin.

Italy managed 24 points against England, including three tries, while the 38 points Ireland put on France beat the record they’d set 12 months before. And with the game being played on Sunday, which is forecast to be the best day of the weekend weather-wise, we shouldn’t be short of ‘red-zone’ action.

Ireland have clocked up a half-century of points in each of their last four home games against Italy, who average 14 points in that period, so it’s stacking up nicely for the game to be in and around the 60-point mark.

As we saw from the World Cup, when up against quality opposition Italy are prone to the odd nightmare scoreline, and while blow-outs on the scale of the All Blacks and France games a few months ago won’t be repeated, Ireland should win with ease, just maybe not by enough to beat the handicap line of 35.5 points.

It’ll be interesting to see how badly the Azzurri miss their two big ball carriers now that Lorenzo Cannone has joined Seb Negri on a lengthening injury list.

If Italy struggle for territory and possession for a second weekend, Ireland will put them under a lot more pressure than England did. It was only later on in the piece that captain Michele Lamaro had to take matters into his own hands and illegally collapse an England maul, an act which cost him a yellow card, whereas Ireland were relentless from the off against Les Bleus with wave after wave of attack giving France no chance to breathe.