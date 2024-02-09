England v Wales tips: Six Nations preview and best bets

England field their first unchanged team since the final of Rugby World Cup 2019, giving the 15 players who laboured to a 27-24 win over Italy last week a shot at redemption.

Normally confidence comes with continuity and England should be all the better for having a settled team. The hope if you’re an England fan is that they’ll have got to the bottom of why they were so easily out-flanked by the Azzurri attack and shored up those gaping holes accordingly.

Having seen how England’s blitz defence was exposed by Italy, and now knowing what their own strengths are – trying to play at pace and with width, Wales will surely go to Twickenham and look to give it a good go.

If that policy pays off, they have tries in them and the more tries they score, obviously the more likely they are to reward handicap backers. Wales have lost on each of their last five visits to Twickenham but the margin has been never more than 11, the line for the second of the two Saturday games.

Yes, this Wales team is nowhere near as strong as those in the recent past but they showed incredible resolve to not to let a 27-0 deficit develop into a rout and end up just one point adrift of Scotland in their opening match.

If Tommy Reffell can get over the ball and win the battle of the breakdown, an area where the Curry brothers are so badly missed by England, Wales definitely have a chance of keeping England within touching distance, and the return of George North should give them a bit more punch down the middle.