Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
Ireland are expected to run out convincing winners
Ireland are expected to run out convincing winners

England v Ireland tips: Six Nations preview and best bets

By Jon Newcombe
13:25 · FRI March 08, 2024

Ireland can overpower England in the second half of their Six Nations showdown according to Jon Newcombe, who has two selections.

Six Nations betting tips: England v Ireland

1pt England +6 on the first-half handicap at 10/11 (General)

1pt Ireland to win by 16-20 points at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Accused of plastic energy and being wooden in attack, it is difficult to know what the make-up of this England team is. While England are struggling to find a clear identity under Steve Borthwick, Ireland are a well-oiled machine that is going through the gears again after their World Cup disappointment.

Depending on the result of the earlier kick-off between Scotland and Italy, Ireland could clinch another Six Nations title this weekend and take another step towards the Grand Slam.

All the stats and the evidence of your own eyes points to Ireland going to Twickenham and wiping the floor with England. They are the leading try and points scorers in the competition, they top every attacking metric, and when it comes to ruthlessness they have no peers. No team has visited the red zone (the opposition 22) more than them this year and no team has been more clinical when they get there. Ireland average 3.4 points from their 10 visits per game, while England have conceded the most points on average when the opposition get within a sniff of their try line.

All-in-all, it should make up for another difficult afternoon for England fans.

However, we have a hunch, and it is only a hunch, that England could make life more difficult than people expect. England have to have at least one good performance in them, while Ireland’s standards do have to slightly dip at some point, and with the pressure of expectation all on the men in green, and with the title theirs for the taking, it might not be the straightforward procession that all the data points towards.

It is worth bearing in mind that in each of the last four matches between these teams a player has been sent off. England are on the wrong side of the ledger in that respect (3-1) and were particularly unlucky to lose Freddie Steward in last year’s corresponding fixture on the stroke of half-time when they were still very much in the game.

Maybe it is Ireland’s turn to get on the wrong side of the ref who, on this occasion, is Georgian Nika Amashukeli. Amashukeli is certainly not shy of reaching inside his pocket and pulling out the ultimate sanction of a red card, having done so on his Six Nations debut when dismissing Italian hooker Hame Faiva against Ireland in 2022.

Also, Ireland went a significant period of time against Wales without scoring. After registering their second try in the 32nd minute, they struggled to rediscover their rhythm at the start of the second 40 and it wasn’t until Ciaran Frawley dotted down in the 67th minute – a gap of more than half an hour – that they got going again and sealed a 31-7 win. England need to put in a proud performance and will look to harry Ireland as much as possible.

Ireland have yet to concede a single point in the opening quarter of a match but we expect England, who have scored more points in the first 20 minutes of a match than in any other period, to go at them hell for leather from the off. For this reason, taking ENGLAND +6 in the first half handicap market has some appeal (10/11), but we do expect Ireland to run away with it in the final half an hour and win by 16-20 POINTS.

Posted at 1325 GMT on 08/03/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo