Scotland suffered an 11th successive defeat against Wales in Cardiff – a sequence that stretches back 20 years – as they failed to build on last weekend’s stirring Calcutta Cup win over England.

But Wales recovered impressively from a 29-7 loss to Ireland as captain Dan Biggar, on his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, inspired the victory.

Biggar, who battled on after taking a blow to his knee, kicked four penalties and a 70th-minute drop-goal after his opposite number Finn Russell was yellow-carded by referee Nic Berry for a deliberate knock-on.

Prop Tomas Francis scored a first-half try for Wales, while Scotland wing Darcy Graham touched down and Russell slotted four penalties, but with Russell off between the 68th and 78th minutes, they lost their talisman figure.

Scotland remain in the title hunt ahead of hosting France in two weeks – when Wales tackle England at Twickenham – yet there will be a huge sense of frustration that Gregor Townsend’s team could not get the job done.

There will be an anxious wait for Wales, though, surrounding flanker Taine Basham, who escaped sanction for a shoulder-led challenge on Scotland’s Sam Skinner, but could yet attract the citing commissioner’s attention.

Wales captain Biggar told BBC Sport: "This is one of my best victories in a Welsh shirt.

"It’s been a really difficult week, we’ve had to put up with a lot of flak – and rightly so. To come back here and put on a show like that, to grind a result out like that, is one of the best victories in my 100 (games).

"We put in a huge shift defensively, our forwards fronted up and it laid a really strong foundation.

"Off the back of the week we’ve had, this team has shown if anything it’s resilient and can hit back after a poor performance."