Warrington signing Gareth Widdop to miss start of Super League season

The Wolves say the 30-year-old England international, who has joined them on a three-year contract from St George Illawarra, rolled his ankle in training and is likely to miss the start of the season.

Warrington, who kick off the 2020 campaign with a home game against 2018 champions Wigan on Thursday, January 30, say with Widdop's current prognosis, he is looking at a return around round four.

A statement on the club's website read: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that marquee signing Gareth Widdop has picked up a lower limb injury in training, having rolled his ankle.

"Widdop will continue to be assessed, with updates to follow accordingly."

The injury to Widdop, who played in all four games on the Great Britain Lions tour to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in the autumn, comes almost 12 months to the day since his predecessor and fellow England half-back Kevin Brown suffered a torn Achilles which ruled him out for the season.

Brown has since recovered and has joined Salford, with Widdop being handed the number seven shirt by coach Steve Price for the new season.

Widdop's absence is likely to mean another run in the first team for Dec Patton, who deputised for Brown throughout 2019.

Price and Widdop are set to reveal further details of the injury at the club's pre-season media day on Thursday afternoon.