South Africa have beaten the British and Irish Lions 19-16 in the third Test in Cape Town to win the three-match series 2-1.

South Africa 19-16 Lions South Africa tries: Kolbe

South Africa conversions: Pollard (2)

South Africa penalties: Pollard (2), Steyn (2) Lions tries: Owens

Lions conversions: Russell

Lions penalties: Russell (3) Match report Morne Steyn stepped off the bench to break British and Irish Lions hearts for a second time by landing a late penalty to clinch a dramatic series victory for South Africa. Steyn hit the target with a minute left to snatch a 19-16 victory for the Springboks in an unbearably tense third and final Test at Cape Town Stadium. In a cruel twist of fate, the 37-year-old also sealed the fate of the 2009 Lions when he booted another late penalty that gave South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead in a 28-25 win in the second Test.

"I'm very proud of this bunch and very conscious of what we represent." 🦁



Captain Alun Wyn Jones reflects on the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa after their narrow defeat in Cape Town...



Watch live on Sky Sports The Lions now 📺 pic.twitter.com/iW3LJUAF0Y — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) August 7, 2021

Inspired by Finn Russell who had replaced the injured Dan Biggar, the Lions produced their best rugby of the series in a first-half they lit up with off-loads, tempo and ambition. The only concern was that Ken Owens’ 19th-minute try as part of a 10-6 interval lead was a disappointing return given the time spent in the opposition 22 and so it proved in a tense third quarter dominated by the Springboks. Cheslin Kolbe struck with a brilliant finish to propel South Africa back in front and set-up a nerve-shredding climax to the series as Russell, Handre Pollard and then Steyn took over from the kicking tee. But trailing 16-13, the Lions rolled the dice by opting for touch instead of another three points and the gamble backfired when a scrum won after they had been held up over the line saw the Springboks win a penalty to relieve the pressure. They did not make the same mistake twice, however, with Russell completing a long-range attempt to level the score with five minutes left, but there was still time for Steyn to strike.

Celebrations for South Africa at full-time