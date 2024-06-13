Greyhound Derby update: Punters move for King Memphis as Towcester classic moves to quarter-final stage

The sense of anticipation is palpable as the big cheques are on the cusp of being cashed in the Star Sports and TRC English Greyhound Derby.

The Irish remain numerically strong ahead of Saturday’s quarter-finals, but the market continues to champion King Memphis and Liz McNair’s dog is the favourite with the bookmakers to be standing on the winners’ podium in a fortnight’s time. With three wins in the competition so far, we’ll see him in the second quarter-final where he’ll aim to smash out of the red box in the manner he did seven nights ago. Crafty Shivoo has been regarded by many experts as the best chance a bitch has had of winning the Derby for many a year. Mark Wallis’s daughter of Droopys Sydney was involved in the heat of the third round as she gamely fended off the attentions of De Lahdedah, and posted the fastest time of the round for the second week in succession. Gaytime Nemo continues onward in his quest to follow-up last year’s success though it has been a trying week for the Graham Holland team. Holland’s recent recruit, The Other Kobe continues to impress on his return to action but his leading light Clonbrien Treaty was eliminated despite posting one of the faster sectionals of the evening, and last year’s finalist Swords Rex was sadly withdrawn from the competition on Monday having sustained a gracilis injury. Let’s take a closer look at the quarter-finals and as ever, the first three home will qualify for the next stage.

19:10 Quarter-final 1 1 Superfast Gorden (Pat Buckley, Ire) Impressive early pace in second round; beaten when odds-on latest and no margin for error 2 Gaytime Nemo (Graham Holland, Ire) 2023 Derby winner; improved incrementally during that series yet well behind T3 latest 3 Crafty Shivoo (Mark Wallis) Nine from nine at Towcester; very strong claims if last week’s buckle hasn’t left its mark 4 Droopys Pivotel (Maxine Locke) Very lightly-raced youngster; strong middle pace may make his odds look silly 5 Grouchos Duke (John Byrne, Ire) Progressive during the course of the Derby; draw could make life difficult on this occasion 6 Churchfield Syd (w) (Richard Rees) Winter Derby winner; lightning quick from lids and will needs to be so once again Verdict Plenty of depth in the opening quarter-final but this draw shouldn’t be a bother to CRAFTY SHIVOO and if she cracks out, there isn’t an obvious backrunner. Superfast Gorden has claims if holding the inside line and may make life tricky for Gaytime Nemo. Droopys Pivotel could edge right and that would buy him valuable track position. 3-4-1

19:29 Quarter-final 2 1 King Memphis (Liz McNair) Long-term ante-post favourite; metronomic on the clock and breaking out purposefully at present

King Memphis equalling the track record in round one of the #GreyhoundDerby



Seriously impressive stuff pic.twitter.com/WYpFChHmjH — Fergal O'Brien Racing (@FOBRacing) May 25, 2024

2 Ballymac Gizmo (Liam Dowling, Ire) Lightly raced puppy; walked out last week and deserves credit for manner of qualification 3 Whyaye Man (Mark Wallis) 2023 Derby Plate winner; few will be finishing better but will the bird have flown? 4 Ballymac Finn (Liam Dowling, Ire) Semi-finalist last term; running the track better this year though more required on the clock 5 Hawkfield Abbie (John McGee, Ire) Multiple open race winner at Shelbourne; no fluke about her qualification to this point 6 Ballinabola Ed (w) (Pat Buckley, Ire) High class in his pomp; days away from his fourth birthday and retains a level of ability Verdict The red jacket at Towcester isn’t as bad a draw as it once was and with no pace angle alongside, KING MEMPHIS appears hard to field against. Ballinabola Ed isn’t the dog he once was but he should turn handy again. Ballymac Finn missed the kick last week and tonight’s draw will arguably suit him better. Ballymac Gizmo remains very much an unknown quantity for punters. 1-6-4

19:47 Quarter-final 3 1 Edwards (Patrick Janssens) Regular winner of minor Opens; two heats won at decent prices though more required tonight 2 Hawkfield Blue (John McGee, Ire) Represents shrewd handler; behind T3 in a pair of qualifiers but all-round game appears sufficient 3 The Other Kobe (Graham Holland, Ire) 2023 Irish Derby winner; taken well to Towcester and very much sets the standard in this affair

🥇 A solid start for the team as The Other Kobe takes the victory in Heat 6 of this evening's Star Sports & TRC English Greyhound Derby opening round.



Faypoint Harvey finished in 3rd spot and also books his place in the next round. pic.twitter.com/sT0GQVC2Dk — 🆁🅸🆅🅴🆁🆂🅸🅳🅴 🅺🅴🅽🅽🅴🅻🆂 (@RiversideKenne) May 23, 2024

4 Vacant 5 Ballymac Slick (m) (Liam Dowling, Ire) Two wins from three in the competition; exhibited both early speed and pertinent stamina in round three 6 Droopys Doughnut (w) (Patrick Janssens) Vastly experienced over C&D; took brave man’s route to register a career best performance last week Verdict: The absence of Swords Rex leaves a big gap for THE OTHER KOBE and he’s not put a paw wrong so far. Hawkfield Blue is running well albeit his neighbour has had the measure of him in previous meetings. Ballymac Slick is a likeable sort though he has moved off from the boxes and needs to avoid contact with Droopys Doughnut to his outer. 3-2-5

20:05 Quarter-final 4 1 Cooliogold (Maxine Locke) Useful performer on his day; early pace will prove a desirable attribute from this evening’s draw 2 Bockos Thunder (Kevin Boon) Faced tough draws in Derby to date; respected having ran better than position suggested last week 3 Coss Tokyo (Maxine Locke) Three frame positions to reach this level; stays well though needs to keep out of harms way in the early stages 4 De Lahdedah (Liam Dowling, Ire) High class in Ireland during 2023; retains the black jacket and comfortably clear of rivals on the clock 5 Beatties Sparkle (m) (Kim Billingham) Six bend performer at Monmore; no lack of effort but hard to see her troubling the judge 6 Boylesports Bob (w) (Paul Hennessy, Ire) Easter Cup finalist; trapping has been laboured yet no doubting the vigour with which he finishes Verdict: DE LAHDEDAH has avoided the big guns and while enjoying a little fortune in the early rounds, he proved last week that he’s a genuine contender. Cooliogold has got decent early and will get elbow room if Bockos Thunder drifts middle. Boylesports Bob has had a charmed route to this point while at bigger odds, Coss Tokyo is of some appeal having kept on well latest from an unpromising position. 4-1-6 This year’s Derby will be streamed live by the majority of bookmakers and in the betting offices by SIS. Coverage is also available on Pay-Per-View with BetGoodwin TV (Sky Channel 186)