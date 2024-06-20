Greyhound Derby semi-finals King Memphis aims to dodge coffin box doubts

It’s an oft said maxim that the draw is the most important thing in greyhound racing so all eyes were predictably focussed upon the second semi-final of the Star Sports and TRC English Greyhound Derby where King Memphis was allocated the ‘coffin box’ of four.
Last week’s quarter-finals saw the competition brought to the boil as Liz McNair’s ace extended his flawless record, though the antepost favourite has undoubtedly seen a potential spanner thrown into the works with pace angles a plenty in Saturday’s assignment.
Boylesports Bob showed just what he can do when exiting on terms in the last of the heats and he’s predictably been clipped across the board for outright honours. We’ll see Paul Hennessy’s charge in the first semi-final where he will reoppose Coss Tokyo and De Lahdedah, and will also face reigning champion, Gaytime Nemo.
The last dozen in the Derby are split evenly with six Irish and six English-trained participants and a 3-3 shootout in each of the contests. As ever, the first trio will make their way through to the Final and a shot at the £175,000 jackpot.
Elsewhere on the card, the Derby Plate is also delicately poised.
Queen Joni, who was sensationally eliminated in the opening round of the Derby, proved her well-being with an effortless success in the qualifiers, and is a general 5/4 to strike gold in the consolation.
It may prove to be a good evening all around for the K.S.S. Syndicate as Queen Georgia, who lowered the track record over 712 metres on Sunday, will start a warm order for the opening heat of the Mark Siddall Prime Beef Memorial.
The owners also have three live chances in the BGBF Champion Stakes with King Sydney perhaps the pick following his eclipse of Derby runner-up Romeo Command in the opening round.
Let’s take a look at the semi-finalists for the Derby...
1 De Lahdedah (Liam Dowling, Ire)
High class in Ireland and gets inside draw for first time at Towcester; repeat of third round run can suffice
2 Edwards (Patrick Janssens)
Beat T6 in opening round of Derby; workmanlike to qualify for this and odds reflect chance
3 Gaytime Nemo (Graham Holland, Ire)
Reigning champion; rode a tough passage in quarter-finals but capable of if trapping on terms
4 Whyaye Man (Mark Wallis)
Solid competition performer; getting out well at present and no questions to answer about stamina
5 Coss Tokyo (Maxine Locke)
Still a maiden but earned his place in line-up; live outsider will be doing his best work late
6 Boylesports Bob (w) (Paul Hennessy, Ire)
High class on his day; peaking at right time and a big opportunity to get a clear path out wide
Verdict
BOYLESPORTS BOB has been quietly fancied for this competition and he’s been fairly roaring home in the second half of his races. De Lahdedah managed to escape elimination last week, but this draw should suit and if he clears Edwards, it will be race on. Gaytime Nemo imposed himself on last year’s Derby at this stage while Whyaye Man appears to be the pick of the home contingent. 6-1-3
1 Ballymac Gizmo (Liam Dowling, Ire)
Lightly raced type; yet to win a race in the competition and form requires a big leap forward
2 The Other Kobe (Graham Holland, Ire)
Irish Derby winner; needs to be on the premises early but traps well and has taken positively to Towcester all the same
3 Droopys Pivotel (Maxine Locke)
Largely ignored to this point; shown likeable attitude in chase and no hiding place in a very tough heat
4 King Memphis (Liz McNair)
Not put a paw wrong in this competition; less than ideal draw though class may allow him to overcome that negative
5 Ballymac Slick (w) (Liam Dowling, Ire)
Three wins from four in competition; wasn’t stopping in the quarter-finals and has an acid test of credentials
6 Churchfield Syd (w) (Richard Rees)
Cracked out and cracked on to land spoils latest; connections will welcome any bother inside
Verdict
A proper puzzle for punters with The Other Kobe and Churchfield Syd needing to lead early while King Memphis isn’t as dependent though has to avoid any potential clash with Droopys Pivotel. At the odds of reward, it could be worth chancing BALLYMAC SLICK. He may not have the flash clocks but he’s running the track well and can punish any errors from the noted pace angles. 5-4-2