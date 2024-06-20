Greyhound Derby semi-finals King Memphis aims to dodge coffin box doubts

The last dozen in the Derby are split evenly with six Irish and six English-trained participants and a 3-3 shootout in each of the contests. As ever, the first trio will make their way through to the Final and a shot at the £175,000 jackpot.

Boylesports Bob showed just what he can do when exiting on terms in the last of the heats and he’s predictably been clipped across the board for outright honours. We’ll see Paul Hennessy’s charge in the first semi-final where he will reoppose Coss Tokyo and De Lahdedah, and will also face reigning champion, Gaytime Nemo.

Last week’s quarter-finals saw the competition brought to the boil as Liz McNair’s ace extended his flawless record, though the antepost favourite has undoubtedly seen a potential spanner thrown into the works with pace angles a plenty in Saturday’s assignment.

🏆Another royal performance from the mighty King Memphis who takes the second quarter final @TowcesterRaces in flawless fashion for Liz McNair and the KSS Syndicate, clocking a superb 28.65sec. Whyaye Man is a over five lengths back in second, with Ballymac Gizmo finishing third pic.twitter.com/1uA1mBZxUP

Elsewhere on the card, the Derby Plate is also delicately poised.

Queen Joni, who was sensationally eliminated in the opening round of the Derby, proved her well-being with an effortless success in the qualifiers, and is a general 5/4 to strike gold in the consolation.

It may prove to be a good evening all around for the K.S.S. Syndicate as Queen Georgia, who lowered the track record over 712 metres on Sunday, will start a warm order for the opening heat of the Mark Siddall Prime Beef Memorial.

The owners also have three live chances in the BGBF Champion Stakes with King Sydney perhaps the pick following his eclipse of Derby runner-up Romeo Command in the opening round.

Let’s take a look at the semi-finalists for the Derby...

19:58 Semi-final 1

1 De Lahdedah (Liam Dowling, Ire)

High class in Ireland and gets inside draw for first time at Towcester; repeat of third round run can suffice

2 Edwards (Patrick Janssens)

Beat T6 in opening round of Derby; workmanlike to qualify for this and odds reflect chance

3 Gaytime Nemo (Graham Holland, Ire)

Reigning champion; rode a tough passage in quarter-finals but capable of if trapping on terms

4 Whyaye Man (Mark Wallis)

Solid competition performer; getting out well at present and no questions to answer about stamina

5 Coss Tokyo (Maxine Locke)

Still a maiden but earned his place in line-up; live outsider will be doing his best work late

6 Boylesports Bob (w) (Paul Hennessy, Ire)

High class on his day; peaking at right time and a big opportunity to get a clear path out wide

Verdict

BOYLESPORTS BOB has been quietly fancied for this competition and he’s been fairly roaring home in the second half of his races. De Lahdedah managed to escape elimination last week, but this draw should suit and if he clears Edwards, it will be race on. Gaytime Nemo imposed himself on last year’s Derby at this stage while Whyaye Man appears to be the pick of the home contingent. 6-1-3