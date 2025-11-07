Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: 60/1 for a goal to be scored in Man City vs Liverpool
Secure the fantastic Sky Bet sign up offer for new customers! Get an incredible 60/1 enhanced odds on a single goal to be scored in the huge title clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. Claim your boost today! You can check out our other free bet offers here.
A compelling Premier League showdown awaits this weekend as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad. For bettors who like their football informed by data, this one has it all: Pep Guardiola’s side aiming to reassert dominance after a comparatively quiet 24/25 campaign, while Arne Slot looks to steady Liverpool after a difficult recent run.
City’s form is strong — four wins from their last five — while Liverpool’s has dipped, with one win from their last five, in the Premier League, after a bright start to the season. Though, the last time these teams met at the Etihad, Liverpool won 2-0.
Manchester City
Guardiola’s side continue to define control through numbers. They’re averaging 57% possession, rising to 58% at home, and generating 1.88 expected goals (xG) at the Etihad while conceding 1.09 expected goals against (xGA). Those figures translate to an average of 2 goals scored and 0.8 conceded per match.
City’s 2.4 points-per-game at home illustrates their dominance, with an 80% win rate at the Etihad this season (no draws, two defeats). They score more at home (2.6 goals per game) than away (1.4), while conceding the same (0.8). They’ve failed to score in only 20% of matches.
Their shooting data backs that up — 15.6 shots per home match, converting 17% compared to 12% away. They also play cleaner football at home, committing 7.2 fouls per match and drawing 10.4.
Goal trends show consistency: Over 1.5 goals in 100% of Etihad games, Over 2.5 in 60%, Over 3.5 in 40%, and BTTS in 40% of all matches.
Liverpool
Liverpool’s recent form has stuttered — four losses in five, including three consecutive away defeats. They average 1.8 goals per match, just behind City, but away from home they score 1.6 and concede 1.8.
Interestingly, their xG away from home (1.38) is higher than at Anfield (1.14), though their defensive metrics mirror that (1.38 xGA away vs 1.14 at home). The Reds have won 40% of away games, losing the remaining 60%.
Liverpool have yet to fail to score in a game this season — home or away — but clean sheets are rare, just 20% away. They average 16.4 shots per match, more than City’s home figure, but convert only 10% of those. Their fouling metrics remain steady (10 per match), with 10.4 fouls drawn away and 11 at home.
Their goal trends favour action: Over 1.5 and Over 2.5 goals in 80% of away games, Over 3.5 in 40%, and BTTS in 70% of matches, rising to 80% away.
