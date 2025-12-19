Paul vs Joshua Ring Size: Why the 22ft Ring Favours Jake Paul

Latest Paul vs Joshua Betting & Price Boosts
Ring Dimensions Confirmed for "Judgment Day"
As the final preparations are made at the Kaseya Center in Miami, a technical detail has emerged that could change the course of the fight: the ring size. Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that a 22x22 foot ring will be used for tonight’s clash.
In professional boxing, rings typically range from 16ft to 24ft, with 20ft being the "standard" for heavyweight bouts. The jump to 22ft represents a 21% increase in total canvas area—a factor that heavily influences tactical movement.
Tactical Breakdown: Who Benefits?
1. Space to Move
For Jake Paul (12-1), the extra space is a massive asset. Paul is the lighter, more mobile fighter. In a 22ft ring, he has more room to use lateral movement, making it harder for Joshua to trap him against the ropes or in a corner.
2. Cutting Off the Ring
Anthony Joshua (28-4) is a traditional "power-stalker." His success often depends on cutting off the ring and forcing his opponent into a stationary exchange. The extra two feet of width makes "pinning" Paul significantly more difficult, requiring Joshua to use more footwork and energy to close the gap.
3. The 245lb Weight Factor
Interestingly, Joshua has slimmed down to 243.4lbs for this fight due to a contractual limit. A leaner "AJ" in a larger ring suggests he is prepared for a high-paced "cat and mouse" game, rather than the "seek and destroy" approach many fans expected.
Joshua's Verdict: "A Ring is a Ring"
Despite the social media noise, Joshua remains confident. Speaking at the weigh-in, he dismissed the idea that the dimensions would save Paul: "If you can’t find him in 22 feet, you won’t find him in 20. It's my job to hunt him down, and that's exactly what I'll do."
Don't miss the action: The Paul vs Joshua ring-walks are expected at 3:30 AM GMT tonight, live on Netflix. Reminder: A UK TV Licence is required to watch the live stream.