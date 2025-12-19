Paul vs Joshua Purse: $184m Prize Pool & Fighter Payouts Explained

A Record-Breaking $184 Million Payday? The financial scale of tonight’s "Judgment Day" event in Miami has redefined boxing's economy. Industry reports suggest a monumental prize pool of $184 million (£140m). As Netflix moves aggressively into live sports, this payout eclipses almost every "mega-fight" previously staged in Las Vegas or Saudi Arabia. While Jake Paul (12-1) has teased on social media that the total package—including sponsorship equity—could reach $267 million, the $184m figure remains the benchmark for the core fight purse.

The 50/50 Split: $92m Each Sources indicate that both Paul and Anthony Joshua (28-4) have agreed to an equal split. This would see both men pocket a guaranteed $92 million (£70m) for a maximum of 24 minutes of action. Anthony Joshua: Despite AJ's recent suggestion that this isn't his "biggest" purse, a $92m payout would actually shatter his previous career high of roughly $52m earned against Francis Ngannou.

Despite AJ's recent suggestion that this isn't his "biggest" purse, a $92m payout would actually shatter his previous career high of roughly $52m earned against Francis Ngannou. Jake Paul: The "Problem Child" is set to more than double the $40m he banked for his exhibition against Mike Tyson in 2024, likely placing him among the top 10 highest-paid athletes globally for 2025.

Earnings Breakdown: Pay-Per-Second If the 8-round professional heavyweight bout goes the full distance, the numbers are astronomical: Metric Per Fighter (Approx.) Combined Total Total Purse $92,000,000 $184,000,000 Per Round (8) $11,500,000 $23,000,000 Per Minute $3,833,333 $7,666,666 Per Second $63,888 $127,776