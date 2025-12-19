Menu icon
Discover the staggering prize money for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. We break down the $184 million purse, the 50/50 split, and the earnings per minute in Miami.

Paul vs Joshua Purse: $184m Prize Pool & Fighter Payouts Explained

A Record-Breaking $184 Million Payday?

The financial scale of tonight’s "Judgment Day" event in Miami has redefined boxing's economy. Industry reports suggest a monumental prize pool of $184 million (£140m). As Netflix moves aggressively into live sports, this payout eclipses almost every "mega-fight" previously staged in Las Vegas or Saudi Arabia.

While Jake Paul (12-1) has teased on social media that the total package—including sponsorship equity—could reach $267 million, the $184m figure remains the benchmark for the core fight purse.

The 50/50 Split: $92m Each

Sources indicate that both Paul and Anthony Joshua (28-4) have agreed to an equal split. This would see both men pocket a guaranteed $92 million (£70m) for a maximum of 24 minutes of action.

  • Anthony Joshua: Despite AJ's recent suggestion that this isn't his "biggest" purse, a $92m payout would actually shatter his previous career high of roughly $52m earned against Francis Ngannou.
  • Jake Paul: The "Problem Child" is set to more than double the $40m he banked for his exhibition against Mike Tyson in 2024, likely placing him among the top 10 highest-paid athletes globally for 2025.

Earnings Breakdown: Pay-Per-Second

If the 8-round professional heavyweight bout goes the full distance, the numbers are astronomical:

Metric Per Fighter (Approx.) Combined Total
Total Purse $92,000,000 $184,000,000
Per Round (8) $11,500,000 $23,000,000
Per Minute $3,833,333 $7,666,666
Per Second $63,888 $127,776

The Netflix Business Model

How can Netflix afford a $184m purse without charging a £20+ PPV fee? The answer lies in global scale. By offering the fight to 280 million subscribers, Netflix gains massive data, advertising revenue, and subscriber retention. For them, the 20,000-seat Kaseya Center is just a backdrop for a global digital event.

Viewing Reminder: The main event ring-walks are expected at 3:30 AM GMT. If you are watching live in the UK, a valid TV Licence is required for live streaming on Netflix.

