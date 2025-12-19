Paul vs Joshua Purse: $184m Prize Pool & Fighter Payouts Explained

Latest Paul vs Joshua Betting Offers
Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.
A Record-Breaking $184 Million Payday?
The financial scale of tonight’s "Judgment Day" event in Miami has redefined boxing's economy. Industry reports suggest a monumental prize pool of $184 million (£140m). As Netflix moves aggressively into live sports, this payout eclipses almost every "mega-fight" previously staged in Las Vegas or Saudi Arabia.
While Jake Paul (12-1) has teased on social media that the total package—including sponsorship equity—could reach $267 million, the $184m figure remains the benchmark for the core fight purse.
The 50/50 Split: $92m Each
Sources indicate that both Paul and Anthony Joshua (28-4) have agreed to an equal split. This would see both men pocket a guaranteed $92 million (£70m) for a maximum of 24 minutes of action.
- Anthony Joshua: Despite AJ's recent suggestion that this isn't his "biggest" purse, a $92m payout would actually shatter his previous career high of roughly $52m earned against Francis Ngannou.
- Jake Paul: The "Problem Child" is set to more than double the $40m he banked for his exhibition against Mike Tyson in 2024, likely placing him among the top 10 highest-paid athletes globally for 2025.
Earnings Breakdown: Pay-Per-Second
If the 8-round professional heavyweight bout goes the full distance, the numbers are astronomical:
|Metric
|Per Fighter (Approx.)
|Combined Total
|Total Purse
|$92,000,000
|$184,000,000
|Per Round (8)
|$11,500,000
|$23,000,000
|Per Minute
|$3,833,333
|$7,666,666
|Per Second
|$63,888
|$127,776
The Netflix Business Model
How can Netflix afford a $184m purse without charging a £20+ PPV fee? The answer lies in global scale. By offering the fight to 280 million subscribers, Netflix gains massive data, advertising revenue, and subscriber retention. For them, the 20,000-seat Kaseya Center is just a backdrop for a global digital event.
Viewing Reminder: The main event ring-walks are expected at 3:30 AM GMT. If you are watching live in the UK, a valid TV Licence is required for live streaming on Netflix.