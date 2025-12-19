Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
New Betfair customers can access enhanced odds of 50/1 for Anthony Joshua to defeat Jake Paul, alongside a £10 free bet for football markets. Terms and conditions apply.

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Anthony Joshua 50/1 to beat Jake Paul plus £10 football free bet

betfair logo
View the latest offer from Betfair

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Anthony Joshua 50/1 to beat Jake Paul

Tonight in Miami, the "Problem Child" meets his toughest reality check to date. As Anthony Joshua (28-4) prepares to face Jake Paul (12-1) at the Kaseya Center, the odds reflect a significant gap in class. Joshua enters as the heavy favourite, a price that implies professional dominance.

For savvy bettors, the value tonight sits with Betfair. They have launched a massive dual-value offer for new customers: a 50/1 boost on Joshua to win, plus a £10 free bet for this weekend’s football action.

The Betfair Offer: A Knockout Deal for Boxing & Football Fans

Why settle for pennies on the pound when you can turn a £1 stake into a £50 bonus? This offer is built for those who want to watch AJ handle business in the ring and then have a free swing at the Premier League or EFL on Saturday.

  • Part 1: Get 50/1 on Anthony Joshua to beat Jake Paul.
  • Part 2: Get a £10 Free Bet to use on any Football market.

How to Claim:

  1. Click Here to Open a New Betfair Account.
  2. Deposit a minimum of £10 using a Debit Card, Apple Pay, or Pay by Bank.
  3. Place a maximum £1 bet on Anthony Joshua to win in the 'Match Result' market.
  4. The Reward: If AJ wins, your £1 bet is paid at 50/1 (winnings topped up in Free Bet Builders).
  5. The Bonus: Your £10 Free Football Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement.

18+ | New Customers Only | Max Stake £1 | Free bets valid for 30 days | T&Cs Apply | BeGambleAware.org

Why Anthony Joshua is the "Safe" 50/1 Play

In the world of sports betting, 50/1 usually represents a long shot. Tonight, it represents an elite heavyweight unified champion facing a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

1. The Weight of Experience

Joshua has shared the ring with legends like Klitschko and Usyk. He has boxed nearly 100 more professional rounds than Paul. In the "sweet science," levels matter, and AJ is several galaxies above Paul’s previous opponents.

2. The Lean and Mean Approach

AJ officially weighed in at 243.4lbs—nearly two stone heavier than Paul (216.6lbs). This is Joshua's lightest weight since 2021, indicating a fighter who is "dialled in" for speed and surgical accuracy rather than just a payday.

3. The 10oz Power Advantage

Unlike exhibition bouts with heavy padding, tonight uses 10oz professional gloves. A single flush jab from a man of Joshua's stature can end a fight. For Paul, every exchange is a physical emergency.

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Anthony Joshua 50/1 to beat Jake Paul

Double the Action: Your £10 Free Football Bet

The excitement doesn't end when the final bell rings in Miami (expected around 4:00 AM GMT). Your £10 Free Football Bet gives you a "free hit" at this weekend’s goals. Whether you are backing a Premier League accumulator or a specific player to score on Sunday, Betfair keeps the momentum going.

Fight Night Logistics

  • Watch Live: Exclusively on Netflix.
  • UK Start Time: Main Card at 1:00 AM GMT (Saturday).
  • AJ Ring-Walks: Approximately 3:30 AM GMT.
  • Legal Note: UK residents require a valid TV Licence to stream live sports on Netflix.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets