Lewis Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat despite suffering the agony of being the wrong side of a highly dramatic - and controversial - finish to the Formula One season.
The Mercedes driver was on the brink of a record-breaking eighth world title that would put him one clear of Michael Schumacher but Max Verstappen was given a reprieve when a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash that bunched up the pack at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Confusion reigned as under-fire race director Michael Masi changed his mind to allow lapped cars to pass the safety car – meaning the Dutchman had a clear run at Hamilton in the final lap and on much faster tyres.
Hamilton said: "Firstly congratulations to Max and to his team. I think we did an amazing job this year. My team, everyone back at the factory, have worked so hard this whole year, it's been the most difficult of seasons. I'm so proud of them and I'm so grateful to be a part of the journey with them.
"This last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything and never gave up."
Verstappen said: "It's unbelievable. Throughout the whole race I kept fighting and to have an opportunity on the last lap, it's incredible. I'm having cramp. It's insane.
"I don't know what to say. My team and Honda, they deserve it. I love them so much and I really really enjoy working with them. This year has been incredible.
"Finally a bit of luck for me. I also need to say a big thank you to Checo. He was driving his heart out today, it was great team-work and he's an amazing team-mate.
"My team know I love them and I hope we can do this for 10-15 years together. There's no reason to change ever, I want to stay with them for the rest of my life. I hope they let me.
"Christian and Helmut trusted me to be in the team in 2016, our goal was to be world champion and now we've done that.
"My goal when I was little was to become an F1 driver. You hope for wins, you hope to be on the podium, when they play the national anthem you one day hope they'll play yours.
"Now standing here and they tell you you're the world champion is something incredible.
"To share this special memory with my dad. All the things come back through your mind, all the years spent together and travelling for that goal and it comes here together on the last lap. It's insane.
"Lewis is an amazing driver, an amazing competitor.
"They made it really really hard for us. The two teams went against each other and we had some tough times but that's part of sport and the emotion, everyone wants to win.
"It could have gone either way today and next year we'll come back and try it all over again."
Red Bull boss Christian Horner said Verstappen had needed a miracle to win the world championship with 10 laps to go.
