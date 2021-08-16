Lewis Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat despite suffering the agony of being the wrong side of a highly dramatic - and controversial - finish to the Formula One season.

The Mercedes driver was on the brink of a record-breaking eighth world title that would put him one clear of Michael Schumacher but Max Verstappen was given a reprieve when a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash that bunched up the pack at the Yas Marina Circuit. Confusion reigned as under-fire race director Michael Masi changed his mind to allow lapped cars to pass the safety car – meaning the Dutchman had a clear run at Hamilton in the final lap and on much faster tyres.

😱 No way!



🤯 Lewis Hamilton was on the brink of a record EIGHTH world title, then Max Verstappen pinched it in the most controversial and dramatic of finishes...

That extraordinary final lap of the 2021 title race in full 😮

Hamilton said: "Firstly congratulations to Max and to his team. I think we did an amazing job this year. My team, everyone back at the factory, have worked so hard this whole year, it's been the most difficult of seasons. I'm so proud of them and I'm so grateful to be a part of the journey with them. "This last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything and never gave up."

Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen for his win and reflects on an incredible year 👏✨



📺 Sky Sports F1

📲 https://t.co/TJHGarBsm4

#️⃣ #SkyF1 | #F1 | #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/4TV7WqHICC — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 12, 2021

Verstappen said: "It's unbelievable. Throughout the whole race I kept fighting and to have an opportunity on the last lap, it's incredible. I'm having cramp. It's insane. "I don't know what to say. My team and Honda, they deserve it. I love them so much and I really really enjoy working with them. This year has been incredible. "Finally a bit of luck for me. I also need to say a big thank you to Checo. He was driving his heart out today, it was great team-work and he's an amazing team-mate. "My team know I love them and I hope we can do this for 10-15 years together. There's no reason to change ever, I want to stay with them for the rest of my life. I hope they let me. "Christian and Helmut trusted me to be in the team in 2016, our goal was to be world champion and now we've done that.

🗣️ "Finally a bit of luck for me."



Max Verstappen reacts to becoming the 2021 World Champion 🔊



📺 Sky Sports F1

📲 https://t.co/TJHGarBsm4

#️⃣ #SkyF1 | #F1 | #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/rur7gbq8rq — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 12, 2021