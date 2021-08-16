After a serious crash in the earlier Formula 2 race, there was no repeat in the main event as Hamilton scampered away and team-mate Valtteri Bottas quickly assumed the role of rear-gunner with Verstappen, seeking to clinch the title if he could outscore Hamilton by 18 points, in third.

The seven-time world champion started the race on pole, eight points behind Max Verstappen in the standings but with the Red Bull man down in third on the grid.

😅 Lewis Hamilton bounced back from this remarkable incident against Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix! 🥵 It was a race that had everything! #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/ba5KuYmY3C

With Hamilton seemingly scampering away, the field was bunched up by a lap 10 safety car after Mick Schumacher went into the barriers, triggering frantic pit-stop action.

Mercedes stacked their drivers, pitting both Hamilton and Bottas – but Red Bull gambled and left Verstappen out, the Dutchman taking the lead as a result.

The fortune swung Verstappen’s way as the race was red flagged and the cars ordered to return to the pit lane as the damage to the barrier caused by Schumacher’s crash required attention.

The standing start had more drama than the original, Hamilton getting past Verstappen who cut turn one to keep the lead as Esteban Ocon also stormed past Hamilton and into second.

Just moments later and the red flag fell again, this time with the second Haas of Nikita Mazepin going into the wall after catching the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The FIA and Red Bull were then left bartering over a penalty for Verstappen and ultimately it was agreed he would drop behind Hamilton for the second restart, with Ocon on pole for Alpine.

This time it was Verstappen with a fine getaway as he dived to the inside for turn one, emerging in the lead as Ocon had to concede first place having cut the corner.

Hamilton slotted in third but made light work of Ocon at the start of lap 18 to set off in pursuit of his rival.

A number of virtual safety cars halted Hamilton’s charge but he was soon able to attack Verstappen at turn one, with the Red Bull driver keeping the place but again running wide.

His team told him to give the position to Hamilton but, with the Mercedes set to pass, Verstappen slowed right down and Hamilton ran into the back of his title challenger, damaging his front wing and labelling Verstappen “crazy” over the radio.