USA Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

F1 makes its way to Texas this weekend for the second of three races in the United States this season. At the last US race in Miami, both McLarens finished 17th and 19th on merit. This weekend they will be aiming to challenge Red Bull at the front, an incredible rise from the Papaya team.

The Japanese and Qatar performances from McLaren have cemented their position as the second fastest car to Verstappen. This gap to Verstappen has been closer over one lap than it has been on race pace, which is why I'm backing OSCAR PIASTRI to be the fastest qualifier.

Piastri has shown that he is equal if not better than his teammate on one lap pace in recent races. Though Norris still has the measure of the rookie on race pace, there is value to be had on Piastri in qualifying.

Piastri took pole in the Qatar sprint last time out and qualified second in Japan. The lack of practice sessions in the sprint format which we have this weekend clearly favours him in this upgraded McLaren. He qualified second in the Belgium sprint in addition to the pole success in Qatar.

Riccardo backed for podium finish

There is no race DANIEL RICCIARDO would have missed more this season had he not recovered in time to take part in Texas. Ricciardo loves the buzz of Texas and the fans love him there too.

He comes back with the rumour mill in full flight that with some good performances (and some bad Checo ones) that the second Red Bull seat is his in 2024. Ricciardo will be desperate to put in a good showing over the final five races of the season if it means he has a chance of once again partnering Verstappen.

In Riccardo's absence, Lawson showed the points scoring potential of the upgraded Alpha Tauri. The price difference between Riccardo and Tsunoda for points this weekend is too big. I'm happy to chance that the Aussie is fully fit and will put in a strong showing.

Posted at 1415 BST on 19/09/23

When does the USA Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?

The USA Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Friday October 20

Practice: 1830 BST

Qualifying: 2200 BST

Saturday October 21

Sprint Shootout Qualifying: 1830 BST

Sprint Race: 2300 BST

Sunday October 22