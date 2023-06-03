As part of our new F1 preview package, Louis will provide a midweek preview followed by a post-qualifying look at the markets. Get more from Louis at f1tipster.com .

Race preview: Perez the Spanish value

It was a third disappointing Saturday for SERGIO PEREZ in four races. Qualifying crashes in Monaco and Australia have been followed with a Q2 exit in Spain for the Mexican. This time the fault lay with the wet track and the inability of Perez to get heat into the tyres for one lap pace.

We are getting used to being able to back Perez at big prices come race day this season. While he has faced tough recovery tasks in Australia and Monaco, the recovery in Barcelona will be significantly easier for him.

If it stays dry, this should not be an issue in the race. In Friday practice, the Red Bull had at least a three tenths of a second advantage per lap over the field. Dependent on the weather staying dry, I see value in Perez to recover to the top two. If it's raining in Barcelona when you're reading this, I would not advise backing Perez.

In Carlos Sainz's post-qualifying interview, he said that he still expects a Red Bull 1-2. While Perez's chance will probably require engine failure for his teammate, he has a live place chance with bookmakers offering 1/3 odds for a top-two finish.

Magnussen to pip teammate

KEVIN MAGNUSSEN has beaten his teammate in four out of the opening six races of 2023. This was about to be five until the rain came in Monaco and Haas opted for the bold strategy of leaving "The Little Viking" on old dry tyres when some teams had opted for full wets.

The significant tyre wear that occurs at the Circuit de Catalunya will expose a weakness in Nico Hulkenberg. Magnussen starts 10 places behind Hulkenberg but with the race expected to be at least a two-stop and with the threat of rain, 10/3 is more than fair for the Dane to get the better of his teammate.

Leclerc the pick from Group 3

It was a Saturday to forget for CHARLES LECLERC as he struggled with the rear of the car and is facing a back of the grid or pitlane start. Usually this would be a struggle for points around the Barcelona circuit but with the changes made to the track to increase overtaking, Leclerc's task of recovery has been made significantly easier.

Sainz has showed that the Ferrari upgrades have worked well and with a two-stop race predicted if it stays dry, Leclerc should get plenty of time in free air. He will make light work of Piastri and Hulkenberg and challenge Gasly to win this group.

Posted at 2230 BST on 03/06/23