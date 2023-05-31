Louis Bollard takes an early look at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, where Lance Stroll is fancied to reward support.

As part of our new F1 preview package, Louis will return on Saturday with a post-qualifying look at the markets. Formula One betting tips: Spanish Grand Prix 2.5pts Lance Stroll without top 7 at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Alpine to have the fastest lap at 28/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The F1 circus makes the short trip from Monaco to Barcelona this weekend. There is no circuit on the calendar that drivers know better than Catalunya. This is because this track has been used for testing the cars in recent years. The reason this track is used for testing is because it tests all aspects of the car. It's a mix of high-speed, medium speed and low speed corners. The Barcelona track exposes weaknesses in F1 cars, unlike Monaco and Baku where downforce configurations can mask weaknesses, and Barcelona will expose these. The race has a reputation for being boring in recent years but overtaking opportunities will increase this year with the updates F1 have made by removing the final chicane. Lance Stroll without top 7 It's no secret that LANCE STROLL has struggled in the last two races but I'm willing to forgive him for both of these. In Miami, poor tire choice in qualifying ruined his weekend, and in Monaco he ran over Lando Norris’ debris in qualifying and had a race to forget after contact on lap 1. The return to a conventional track well not only suit Lance Stroll but will also separate the Aston Martin from the weaker teams in the field. As Barcelona tests all aspects of car performance, the Aston Martin should be able to demonstrate its superiority over the bottom six teams easily. The Aston Martin is the kindest on its tires which will be a major factor as this track is one of the toughest on tires on the calendar. While it will be tougher than it was in Monaco for Alonso to fight for victory here, the team will expect both cars to be comfortably inside the top 8 and ahead of every car that isn't a Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes at a minimum. The form lines to follow are the Bahrain and Australian Grand Prix where Stroll was in another class to his competition in this market. I see value at 6/4 for Stroll to beat the bottom six teams come the end of Sunday.