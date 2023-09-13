Singapore Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

F1 betting tips: Singapore Grand Prix

1pt e.w. Charles Leclerc at 33/1 (bet365, BetVictor 1/3 1,2)

0.5pt Charles Leclerc fastest qualifier & race winner at 250/1 (General)

1pt Pierre Gasly to finish on the podium at 100/1 (bet365, BoyleSports)

1pt Both Alpine cars to finish in the top six at 125/1 (Sky Bet)

Charles Leclerc to win in Singapore

F1 returns to the streets of Singapore this weekend for only the second race since the Covid-19 lockdown, where Max Verstappen is aiming for a record-breaking 11th win in a row. Given the high chance of chaos this weekend he would wish that this record-breaking race be anywhere but in the City of Lions.

I'm taking him on this weekend with the driver who has taken the last two poles here, CHARLES LECLERC. The Monegasque has put his Ferrari on pole here every year since he joined the Italian outfit. He has been unlucky to have come home second in both of those races.

Singapore is a track where confidence on street circuits is a necessity and Leclerc's record on such tracks speaks for itself. The Red Bull has not been as dominant in qualifying as it has on Sunday and with overtaking very difficult around here, a non-Red Bull pole sitter could well go on to convert it to a win on Sunday.

I will therefore be taking the 250/1 available on Leclerc to be the fastest qualifier and race winner. Ferrari qualified 1-2 here in 2019 and employed a Singapore "tactic" of drive as slow as possible without being overtaken to not allow cars behind to perform an undercut. This could be a strong defense against Red Bull and at the prices rates a fun bet.

Take the big prices on Alpine

Singapore is another maximum downforce track. There have been three maximum downforce tracks so far this year and Alpine have managed a podium on two of them, Monaco (Ocon) and Zandvoort (Gasly).

The Alpine clearly requires a very specific set of track characteristics to mix it with the big guns and they might get it this weekend. Plus add in the potential for chaos (it's 5/4 for a red flag) and 100/1 is a huge price for each driver to podium.

It was close between the two but I have opted for PIERRE GASLY as he has been on better form of late, getting podiums in the Dutch GP and Belgian sprint race in the past two months.

In Monaco, the most similar track to Singapore, ALPINE almost managed a double top-six finish. This can be backed at 125/1 this weekend, an inflated price because of their form on the drastically different Monza circuit.

We can write that race off and hope they can replicate their form on high downforce tracks, again providing some excellent value.

Fastest lap

In the past three running’s of the Singapore GP, Kevin Magnussen has bagged the fastest lap twice. Yes, you read that right. He also has the lap record around here. There has never been a bonus point awarded for a fastest lap in Singapore as 2017 is the last time someone who finished in the top 10 got the fastest lap. This is because:

Cars are usually close together at the front of the field as overtaking is difficult, resulting in the inability to pit for fastest lap

Cars pick up damage and need to pit late, resulting in a car that is in the lower positions getting fastest lap

There are eight drivers who are priced at 200/1 or greater for fastest lap and I wouldn't put anyone off backing a few of them in the circumstances.

Posted at 0740 BST on 14/09/23

When does the Singapore Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Friday September 15

Practice One: 1030 BST

Practice Two: 1200 BST

Saturday September 16

Practice Three: 1030 BST

Qualifying: 1400 BST

Sunday September 17