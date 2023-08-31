Singapore Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Sainz makes sense

Eight of the last 13 winners of the winners of the Singapore GP have come from the front row. This is music to the ears of CARLOS SAINZ and George Russell.

Sainz has taken consecutive poles for the first time in his career and has a much better chance of converting it into a win this weekend than last.

It is very difficult to pass around the streets of Singapore. Sainz is 15/8 in the win only market on 365 and 3.3 on the Betfair Exchange at the time of writing, both of these look value.

While the Ferrari was not as quick as the Mercedes in the long runs in practice, the pace difference is close enough to prevent an on track attack from Russell. Leclerc has stated his aim is to get a Ferrari 1-2 and has stated he is willing to abide by team orders.

Max Verstappen will have a difficult race - even if he was in peak form, winning from 11th in Singapore would need a lot of luck.

Posted at 1000 BST on 17/09/23