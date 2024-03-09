Saudi Arabia Grand Prix betting tips: Post-qualifying F1 preview, picks and analysis

There's never a dull day in Formula One except when there's a race on at the moment as Max Verstappen obliterated the field during qualifying yesterday. His dominance looks to be at its peak now as he will go off the shortest price I've ever seen in F1. Bookmakers have even stopped offering each-way betting, such is the make-up of the market.

I will be looking at the without Verstappen betting where I see value in OSCAR PIASTRI.

The Aussie had a strong qualifying yesterday, outperforming his teammate and both Mercedes cars. McLaren have been confident this weekend despite only qualifying fifth and sixth and I would expect Piastri to get the better of Fernando Alonso, whose Aston Martin struggled for race pace last week.

The Jeddah circuit has the tendency to throw up surprises with safety cars and red flags and Piastri can be in the mix to take advantage.

Posted at 1255 GMT on 09/03/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.