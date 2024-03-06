Saudi Arabia Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Lando Norris can make his presence felt in qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, writes F1 expert Louis Bollard.

Formula One betting tips: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 3pts e.w. Lando Norris fastest qualifier at 25/1 (BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3) 2pts e.w. Oscar Piastri fastest qualifier at 50/1 (Sky Bet, BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3)

This weekend, Formula One makes the trip the across the Arabian Desert to Jeddah. In contrast to Bahrain, Jeddah is a high-speed street circuit which demands a different set of characteristics to Bahrain, so we could see a shake up of the order. While Red Bull will still be heavy favourites come race day, Max Verstappen has not been as dominant on a Saturday as he has been on a Sunday. Verstappen only took pole twice in the final five races last season, which shows that Red Bull are vulnerable on single lap pace. In Bahrain last week, half a second covered the top nine in qualifying, with some of those drivers making an error on their Q3 laps.

One of those drivers who admitted they had left some place on the table was LANDO NORRIS who missed out on pole by four tenths. In the second half of last season, the McLaren was the second strongest car and its main strength was in high-speed corners, which the Jeddah circuit has in abundance. Since a major McLaren upgrade at Silverstone in 2023, a McLaren qualified top three in seven out of the thirteen races. In the high-speed tracks, Silverstone and Suzuka, both McLarens qualified top three which form will tie in this weekend in Jeddah. I will also be backing OSCAR PIASTRI in the same market for the reasons mentioned above. He has been closer to Norris over a single lap than he has been on race pace as he struggles with tyre wear issues. Since the major upgrade was introduced, Piastri has beaten Norris in six out of thirteen race qualifying sessions. McLaren were stronger than expected in Bahrain but admitted they have yet to address their slow-speed corner weakness which will not be a hindrance here. Both drivers will be realistically aiming for a top three finish in qualifying and at the prices, I will be backing both. Posted at 1015 GMT on 06/03/24