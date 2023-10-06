Qatar Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

F1 returns to Qatar for the first time since 2021 when Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen to set up a thrilling final two races. That race was not a spectacular one. The track is relatively mundane with there likely being only one overtaking area.

The Losail track is filled with long, sweeping corners so we should see a similar pecking order to when last out in Japan; Verstappen, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes with the inconsistent Perez being anywhere in that pack.

I expect these eight cars to be clear of the rest of the field in each session, so I will be backing MERCEDES for a double top-eight finish in the Sprint at 10/11.

Baring a mistake from one of the drivers, I can't see anyone outside the top eight being able to hold off the Mercedes.

Alonso has dropped out of the top eight since regulation changes impacting the Aston Martin were introduced leaving Mercedes unchallenged for a double point scoring finish on Saturday.

Other drivers' chances...

Max Verstappen: It won't get much easier than this. He's 1/4 to win which has to be the shortest and F1 driver has been before a weekend since the great Michael Schumacher. Everything is in his favour, and I wouldn't put anyone backing the 5/4 on him to get pole, win and fastest lap.

Sergio Perez: To say his season has been chaotic would be an understatement. He needs to pick up some good results if he's going to come second in the F1 Drivers' Championship and this track will at least suit his car's strengths.

Lando Norris: Will be aiming to be best of all bar Verstappen again. Has the measure of his teammate on tyre wear which will be a factor this weekend.

Fernando Alonso: Japan was a struggle. Can see him slipping into a battle with the Alpines for bottom end of the points.

Ferrari: Tyre wear issues seem to be addressed for the moment. Will be hoping to beat Mercedes again this weekend and should be favourites to do so.

Posted at 0835 BST on 06/10/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.