As part of our new F1 preview package, Louis will provide a midweek preview followed by a post-qualifying look at the markets. Get more from Louis at f1tipster.com .

Preview

Qualifying was exhilarating in Monaco which liked we could have had any of Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin or even an Alpine on pole. In the end Max Verstappen rode the barriers to snatch the top spot from Fernando Alonso by 0.084 seconds.

Verstappen is now the 1/3 favourite, and it is tough to see him get beaten although Alonso is hopeful of a mistake from the Dutch driver. Having these two line up side by side in equal machinery is a mouthwatering prospect and I’m just going to sit back and enjoy the 500 meter dash to turn one.

There is value to be had further down the field...

Top Tips

Esteban Ocon to be on the Podium at 2/1

ESTEBAN OCON used his new soft tires to set his fastest time two minutes from the end of qualifying and shocked the crowd when he put it on provisional pole. Alpine decided to do their qualifying runs earlier than the other teams to avoid the risk of a yellow flag coming out. Had they waited, it's possible that Ocon could be on pole.

As a result of Charles Leclerc 's penalty for impeding Lando Norris, Ocon will start the race from P3 on this notoriously difficult to overtake circuit. After qualifying, Ocon told reporters that according to Alpine’s data, he was the fastest driver over long runs in Friday practice. Whether this is reflected in the race is unknown, but it shows that Alpine are confident of holding their own in Monaco. When Daniel Ricardo won here in 2018, he had engine difficulties for half the race which meant that he was 2.5 seconds slower than the cars behind him had the potential to go yet he still kept them behind. This bodes well for Ocon holding on to the podium spot. I see value here at 7/4 and better.

Click here to back Ocon for a podium finish with Sky Bet

Red Flag: No at 11/8

In the midweek preview I wrote about how I wouldn't back against a red flag here. But now the weather forecast has changed with there only being a 20% chance of rain for the race. Since 2020, when the FIA have become more trigger happy with red flags, red flags have still not occurred in 78% of races. Granted red flags are more likely in Monaco and there was one here last year (which was a wet race), I'm happy to take the 11/8 that there is no red flag today

Sainz and Magnussen to beat their teammates double at 6/4

CARLOS SAINZ and KEVIN MAGNUSSEN both start the Monaco Grand Prix in front of their teammates. Sainz starts two positions ahead of Leclerc while Kevin Magnussen starts one in front of Hulkenberg. Sainz has looked quick all weekend and will get the preferential strategy which should be enough to keep him ahead of Leclerc. Magnussen has beaten Hulkenberg in four of the opening five races this season. He is starting ahead of him here which will mean he also gets the preferential pit stop strategy.

Posted at 1125 BST on 28/05/23