Louis Bollard takes an early look at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, where home driver Charles Leclerc can upstage the Red Bulls and win this race at last.

As part of our new F1 preview package, Louis will return on Saturday with a post-qualifying look at the markets. Get more from Louis at f1tipster.com. Formula One betting tips: Monaco Prix 2pts Charles Leclerc to win the Monaco Grand Prix at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 0.5pt e.w. Lewis Hamilton to be the fastest qualifier at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) 0.5pt e.w. George Russell to be the fastest qualifier at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) 4pts Kevin Magnussen to finish above Nico Hulkenberg in the drivers' standings at 2/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After three weeks off we arrive in the principality for the Monaco Grand Prix. Monaco is unique. No other circuit shares its same tight and twisty nature. While the race may not be the most entertaining, it is a fascinating betting prospect as the outright market doesn’t resemble the previous five races of the season. A red flag is 1/2 to occur, and with rain predicted I won’t be backing against it. Teams do not build their car for this track, which means the running order can shuffle here. The Red Bull is a beast on nearly every type of track, but Monaco may be able to tame it. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez won't have their usual six-tenths advantage over the field here as the Red Bull won't be able to utilise its main strength, straight-line speed. Charles Leclerc to win The best way to take advantage of this is to back Monaco native CHARLES LECLERC. CLICK HERE to back Leclerc with Sky Bet So far this season the Ferrari has proven to be superior to the Red Bull around slow-speed corners (in Monaco, all the corners are slow). This, combined with Ferrari’s ability to heat up their tyres effectively gives Leclerc a great chance to be on pole position. Bookies have reflected this with a general 7/4 to be fastest on Saturday. Leclerc has qualified on pole here for the past two seasons yet failed to convert either due to being unable to start the race in 2021 and the rare-spotted Ferrari strategic error in 2022. He is perfectly placed to get redemption and finally secure a home win this year. At the start of the week, Leclerc and Fernando Alonso were both double-figure prices but have since halved in price. While this is also Alonso's best chance of a race win in 10 years at these prices I prefer Leclerc for the reasons above.

Leclerc is the value call this week