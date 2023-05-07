As part of our new F1 preview package, Louis will provide a midweek preview followed by a post-qualifying look at the markets. Get more from Louis at f1tipster.com .

Achievable goal for Stroll

LANCE STROLL can salvage his weekend after a qualifying mistake. The Canadian qualified 18th after chancing not using up a fresh set of soft tyres for his second run but track evolution (the additional rubber put down on the track by other cars) meant this failed.

Slower cars who opted for fresh soft tyres gained up to a one second advantage compared to Stroll on his used set of tyres.

Fernando Alonso managed to put his Aston Martin on the front row, albeit fortunate with the red flag brought about by Charles Leclerc’s crash. This shows that the Aston Martin does have pace to be in the top 6.

As mentioned in the midweek article, the Aston Martin will be comfortable with the additional pressure put on the tyres on the Miami streets compared to Baku. Stroll is also very comfortable in rain if that were to play a factor (there is a 40% chance of rain at the time of writing).

Stroll will have his sights set on getting on ahead of both Haas and Alfa Romeo over the race distance, even if they have cars starting in the top ten.

Even in a straightforward race with minimal chaos, the Aston Martin’s race pace and flexibility on strategy, Stroll’s achievable target is a points finish.

Any chaos from safety cars, red flags or rain which are all possible today can help him get to the top 6 where he has the car to the be there on merit. Stroll should be odds on to get back to the top 10.

It's possible Aston Martin decide to start Lance from the pit lane. I would see this as a positive as the car will be set up for overtaking, making achieving points easier, despite losing two places on the grid.

Posted at 0856 BST on 07/05/23