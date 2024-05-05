Sporting Life
Pierre Gasly
Miami Grand Prix betting tips: Post-qualifying F1 preview, picks and analysis

By Louis Bollard
15:38 · SUN May 05, 2024

Formula 1 expert Louis Bollard looks at the revised markets for the Miami Grand Prix, with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly making strong appeal.

Formula One betting tips: Miami Grand Prix

2pts Pierre Gasly to win Group 4 at 11/4 (bet365)

Alpine have improved their car this significantly this weekend to a point where the car's performance is no longer embarrassing, but is able to mix it with the midfield.

This came to light in the sprint where PIERRE GASLY managed to achieve a respectable P9 finish.

The Alpine was strong at this track last year and it seems that it is also suiting the car this year.

I will be backing Gasly to finish ahead of Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo. Gasly starts ahead of each of these drivers and overtaking has proved difficult on this track.

The Williams has questions to answer with Albon admitting they are struggling on their tyres so far this weekend.

Ricciardo will start the race from last place after a poor qualifying and he must serve a grid penalty, so it's a big ask for him to beat Gasly, who starts eight places ahead.

Posted at 1535 BST on 05/05/24

