Miami Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Miami now needs to find it's niche or else it risks becoming the forgotten about US race. Maybe the addition of the sprint weekend will help in the short term.

With the addition Las Vegas, Miami now is no longer the best US destination track with a focus on glamour and VIPs. Additionally, the poor racing we've seen here in the past two runnings means it doesn't even come close to the racing purist's COTA in Texas in terms of quality of racing.

Formula One makes the long trip from Shanghai to Miami this weekend for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix which features another sprint race. The Miami track has found itself in a no-man's-land spot within the US Formula One landscape.

Oscar Piastri Top 6 Finish

McLaren have endured an up and down season so far, with Lando Norris showing the true ability of the car last time out in China by getting a podium on merit.

This result put to rest the concerns the team had after weak race pace in the Japanese GP, which was attributed to poor tyre wear, which should not be an issue this weekend.

The market has not reacted to the McLaren strong showing in China, less the fact that they have a major upgrade coming this weekend.



I will be backing OSCAR PIASTRI to finish in the top 6, a feat he was on to achieve last time before being involved in the scuffle at the safety car restart which saw a gaggle of cars suffer race ending damage.

His true pace is much closer to his teammate than the 40 second deficit shown in the result and I'm happy to get involved here at odds against.

Fastest Pitstop: Visa Cash App RB

This weekend I'm keeping the faith in VISA CASH APP RB TO GET THE FASTEST PITSTOP. In China, they showed their potential by having three of the fastest nine pitstops, in what was a two stop race.

This weekend it is likely we will see most cars go for a one stop as tyre depredation is low, meaning that Red Bull will have less chance to pull out one of their sublime under 2 seconds stops. Visa Cash App can be the ones to take advantage.

Posted at 1615 BST on 01/05/24