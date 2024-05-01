Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Miami Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

By Louis Bollard
16:20 · WED May 01, 2024

F1 expert Louis Bollard is back and has a selection at 25/1 for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Formula One betting tips: Miami Grand Prix

2pts Oscar Piastri top 6 finish at 6/5 (BetVictor)

1pt Visa Cash App RB fastest pitstop at 25/1 (LiveScore, Virgin Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Formula One makes the long trip from Shanghai to Miami this weekend for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix which features another sprint race. The Miami track has found itself in a no-man's-land spot within the US Formula One landscape.

With the addition Las Vegas, Miami now is no longer the best US destination track with a focus on glamour and VIPs. Additionally, the poor racing we've seen here in the past two runnings means it doesn't even come close to the racing purist's COTA in Texas in terms of quality of racing.

Miami now needs to find it's niche or else it risks becoming the forgotten about US race. Maybe the addition of the sprint weekend will help in the short term.

Sky Bet offer

Oscar Piastri Top 6 Finish

McLaren have endured an up and down season so far, with Lando Norris showing the true ability of the car last time out in China by getting a podium on merit.

This result put to rest the concerns the team had after weak race pace in the Japanese GP, which was attributed to poor tyre wear, which should not be an issue this weekend.

The market has not reacted to the McLaren strong showing in China, less the fact that they have a major upgrade coming this weekend.

I will be backing OSCAR PIASTRI to finish in the top 6, a feat he was on to achieve last time before being involved in the scuffle at the safety car restart which saw a gaggle of cars suffer race ending damage.

His true pace is much closer to his teammate than the 40 second deficit shown in the result and I'm happy to get involved here at odds against.

Fastest Pitstop: Visa Cash App RB

This weekend I'm keeping the faith in VISA CASH APP RB TO GET THE FASTEST PITSTOP. In China, they showed their potential by having three of the fastest nine pitstops, in what was a two stop race.

This weekend it is likely we will see most cars go for a one stop as tyre depredation is low, meaning that Red Bull will have less chance to pull out one of their sublime under 2 seconds stops. Visa Cash App can be the ones to take advantage.

Posted at 1615 BST on 01/05/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo