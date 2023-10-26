Mexico Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin team are set for a big weekend at the Mexico Grand Prix, according to Formula One expert Louis Bollard.

F1 betting tips: Mexico Grand Prix 3pts Fernando Alonso podium finish at 10/1 (General) 3pts Aston Martin double points finish at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Lance Stroll fastest lap at 275/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Formula 1 makes the short trip from Texas to Mexico City this weekend for the Mexico Grand Prix. We were treated to a battle for the win on track with Lewis Hamilton finishing only two seconds behind Max Verstappen before being subsequently disqualified. This has significantly boosted Sergio Perez’s chances of finishing second in the championship, and he will be hopeful of a strong weekend here to further cement his runner-up spot. Verstappen was subject to jeering from the Checo fans in the crowd, something that will only be more prevalent this weekend and has required Red Bull to employ bodyguards for Verstappen and Helmut Marko. F1 Tipsters' top tips In hindsight, bringing the largest upgrade package of the season to a sprint weekend on a tricky, bumpy track was not the best play for Aston Martin. Their US Grand Prix weekend looked to be on track for a miserable one with both cars disappointing in qualifying and in the sprint. On Sunday, the team decided to make significant set-up changes to their cars and to start from the pit lane. Lance Stroll ran the upgraded package while Alonso reverted to an old specification for test purposes. Stroll subsequently had the strongest race of his season making it to P9, on the tail of an Alpine. This was only 24 seconds behind George Russell and Charles Leclerc despite Lance having to make his through traffic for the entire race, further highlighting how well the upgrade package worked.

Lance Stroll

This is evidence that Aston Martin have got this upgrade package working and I will be backing FERNANDO ALONSO to get a podium finish this weekend. CLICK HERE to back Alonso podium finish If Stroll was capable of putting in this performance in the upgraded package, Alonso will have his sights back on the front of the grid. The revert to a standard weekend format with three practice sessions will give Alonso time to set up this package the way he wants. The Aston Martin is a car that has suffered with having too much downforce at times this season. Given the Mexican circuit is 2,285 metres above sea level, the air is lighter and having too much downforce will not be an issue this weekend. Additionally, Ferrari are looking likely to take engine grid penalties with both cars over the next two weekends which will only help Alonso’s chances if they choose to do so. For the same reasons mentioned, I will also be backing ASTON MARTIN to have a double-points finish. Last weekend, Stroll started from the pit lance and finished on the tail of Gasly who had an uneventful race, demonstrating that the second Aston Martin has a significant race pace advantage over the rivals for the final points paying positions. CLICK HERE to back Aston Martin double points finish Stroll in the frame for fastest lap With the front of field being closer in performance now than at any point this season, other cars are having the chance to pit on the last lap and get the fastest lap. This is exactly what Yuki Tsunoda did last weekend. Verstappen has not had the luxury to pit on the penultimate lap for fresh tyres since before the summer break so the door is open for others in the top 10 to go for it. For the reasons mentioned above on Aston Martin’s improved performance, come the end of the Sunday’s race, LANCE STROLL may find himself in F1 no man's land, with the opportunity to pit for fresh tyres at the end of the race and go for the fastest lap. CLICK HERE to back Stroll for fastest lap with Sky Bet Posted at 1505 BST on 26/09/23

When does the Mexico Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on? The Mexico Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Friday October 27 Practice One: 1900 BST

Practice Two: 2245 BST Saturday October 28 Practice Three: 1815 BST

Qualifying: 2200 BST Sunday October 29 Race: 2000 BST