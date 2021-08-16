Max Verstappen secured the F1 Drivers' Championship after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the final lap ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix podium Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen wins the F1 Drivers' Championship

Report Max Verstappen prevailed in his final-race shoot-out with Lewis Hamilton to claim the Formula One world championship after a dramatic final lap. The Red Bull driver looked out of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve.

He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed. Red Bull chief Christian Horner told Sky Sports that they 'needed a miracle' with ten laps to go and it came - with Verstappen on fresh tyres able to beat Hamilton.