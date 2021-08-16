Max Verstappen secured the F1 Drivers' Championship after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the final lap ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton.
Max Verstappen wins the F1 Drivers' Championship
Max Verstappen prevailed in his final-race shoot-out with Lewis Hamilton to claim the Formula One world championship after a dramatic final lap.
The Red Bull driver looked out of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve.
He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed.
Red Bull chief Christian Horner told Sky Sports that they 'needed a miracle' with ten laps to go and it came - with Verstappen on fresh tyres able to beat Hamilton.
Verstappen could not hide his emotion at his incredible victory, saying on the Red Bull’s team radio: “This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together?”
The champion called his victory “insane” after Hamilton had congratulated him after the race.
He told Sky Sports: “It’s unbelievable. I kept fighting the whole race. I had the opportunity in the last lap. It’s incredible, I’m still having a cramp. It’s insane.
“These guys, my team, they deserve it. I love them so much. I’ve enjoyed working with them since 2016 but this year has been incredible.”
More to follow...