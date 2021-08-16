Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the F1 Drivers' Championship
Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the F1 Drivers' Championship

Max Verstappen wins F1 Drivers' Championship - live report and reaction from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
15:01 · SUN December 12, 2021

Max Verstappen secured the F1 Drivers' Championship after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the final lap ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix podium

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Carlos Sainz

Max Verstappen wins the F1 Drivers' Championship

Report

Max Verstappen prevailed in his final-race shoot-out with Lewis Hamilton to claim the Formula One world championship after a dramatic final lap.

The Red Bull driver looked out of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve.

He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner told Sky Sports that they 'needed a miracle' with ten laps to go and it came - with Verstappen on fresh tyres able to beat Hamilton.

Reaction

Verstappen could not hide his emotion at his incredible victory, saying on the Red Bull’s team radio: “This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together?”

The champion called his victory “insane” after Hamilton had congratulated him after the race.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s unbelievable. I kept fighting the whole race. I had the opportunity in the last lap. It’s incredible, I’m still having a cramp. It’s insane.

“These guys, my team, they deserve it. I love them so much. I’ve enjoyed working with them since 2016 but this year has been incredible.”

More to follow...

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content