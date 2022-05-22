Max Verstappen leads the world championship after romping to victory at a thrilling Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver took advantage of Charles Leclerc’s mechanical failure on lap 27 of 66 before performing out of his skin to deliver his third win in as many races. Sergio Perez completed a one-two finish for Red Bull as George Russell secured third, following another fine performance from the young Briton, with Carlos Sainz fourth. Lewis Hamilton dropped from sixth to last but one after an opening-lap collision with Kevin Magnussen. But the seven-time world champion delivered an impressive comeback to charge his way through the field to fifth – robbed of fourth when he was told to “lift and coast”, presumably to save fuel in the closing stages, and Sainz made his way back past.

WHAT A RACE START!! 🔥



Leclerc holds the lead from Verstappen into Turn 1 while Magnussen and Hamilton collide! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3gfGwsiBMd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 22, 2022

At a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona, pole-sitter Leclerc raced away from his marks to leave Verstappen in his wake. The drama then unfolded behind the championship protagonists. Russell, from fourth on the grid, fought his way past a slow-starting Sainz before the Spaniard tagged Perez, the Mexican making contact with Russell’s Mercedes. All three escaped without damage, but the same could not be said for Hamilton. As the seven-time world champion attempted to hold off Magnussen through the right-hander Turn 4 – the scene of his memorable collision with Nico Rosberg here six years ago – the two made contact and both suffered punctures. Magnussen’s Haas bounced across the gravel with Hamilton managing to keep his Mercedes on the asphalt before limping back to the pits for repairs. “F****** Lewis just rammed me,” Magnussen said. “He knew what he was doing.” Hamilton was on the radio, too. “F***. I have been hit,” he said, taking on new tyres and dropping to last but one, nearly a full minute behind leader Leclerc. Hamilton came on the radio again. “I would save this engine guys if I were you,” he said, seemingly ready to retire from the race. “I am sorry.”

"Lewis knew what he was doing. He just ramped me" 😠



No doubt in Magnussen's mind who was to blame for that incident 👀 pic.twitter.com/UwVeSoZuRl — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 22, 2022