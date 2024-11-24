Max Verstappen seals fourth F1 Drivers' Championship with fifth place in Las Vegas Grand Prix

Verstappen needed only to outscore Lando Norris to become just the sixth driver in Formula One history to win four titles or more.

And, with Norris taking the chequered flag in only sixth, Verstappen is guaranteed the world crown with two races remaining.

Lewis Hamilton raced back from 10th to second to complete an impressive one-two finish for Mercedes. Carlos Sainz finished third for Ferrari, one place ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Russell’s third victory was the most dominant of his career so far, crossing the line 7.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, but the night on the Strip will be remembered for Verstappen cementing his name among the sport’s greats.

Verstappen’s fourth title, all but sealed three weeks ago following his wet-weather masterclass in Brazil, sees him emulate Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel as a four-time world champion, with only Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (both with seven) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) now ahead of the all-conquering Dutchman in the record books.

Verstappen beat Hamilton in deeply contentious circumstances to claim his first championship in 2021 before going on to win his next two titles in a period of domination rarely, if ever, seen in the sport.

And after he raced to four wins from the opening five rounds this year – against the backdrop of the furore surrounding his boss, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner – many F1 observers were expecting the Dutchman to run away with the title.

But Red Bull’s superiority suddenly vanished into thin air, with McLaren, Ferrari and even Mercedes at times boasting quicker cars.