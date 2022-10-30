Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.

Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year. Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single campaign. Lewis Hamilton hoped a different tyre strategy to Verstappen would propel him to his first win of the year. But he crossed the line 15.1 seconds behind Verstappen, with Sergio Perez third. George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes.

"It's been an incredible year so far!" 🤩



Max reacts to breaking the MOST wins ever in a single season in F1! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sa0XktA01H — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 30, 2022

Hot start sets the stage The 811-metre charge to the opening right-left-right chicane at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the longest on the calendar. Hamilton, starting in third – the grid slot for the past two winners at this venue – said it would resemble his best shot of knocking Verstappen off his perch. But Verstappen won the drag contest at a canter, keeping both silver machines in his mirror as he navigated the opening three bends unopposed. Instead, the drama unfolded behind the double world champion with Hamilton moving ahead of Russell at the third corner. Hamilton’s no-nonsense move on Russell saw his junior team-mate run wide over the kerbs, allowing Perez to carry the momentum on the run down to Turn 4 and usurp Russell. Cue wild celebrations in the Mexican stands. Verstappen raced around the first lap to build up a 1.3 second lead. Hamilton, on the durable, but slower medium tyre compound was keeping his rival on his toes.

World champion @Max33Verstappen surpasses Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season#2TheMax #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/cc1HyAJfcG — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022

Perez, like team-mate Verstappen, started on the speedier soft rubber, and he was the first to stop on lap 23. But Perez was stationary for five seconds as Red Bull struggled to bolt on his rear-left tyre. Two laps later, and it was the turn of Verstappen, 1.5secs ahead of Hamilton, to dive into the pits for the medium tyres. There were no dramas for the Dutchman as he rejoined in third, with Hamilton heading Russell in a Mercedes one-two. How long could the Mercedes pair travel on their medium rubber? The answer arrived on lap 29 of 71 when Hamilton stopped. Russell lasted another six laps. Game of chess ends in familiar outcome Both Mercedes drivers were now on the hardest rubber, hopeful, not only of getting to the end, but that Verstappen, on the medium tyre, would not. A chess match followed. Hamilton and Russell were complaining about the speed of the hard rubber, but were matching the lap times of both the Red Bulls. Could it have been a coded message to their rivals? Yet, as the lap counter ticked down, and Verstappen showed no sign of stopping, alarm bells started ringing inside Hamilton’s helmet. “Are we on the wrong tyre, mate?” he asked. “No, Lewis, we think we are on the right tyre,” replied his race engineer Peter Bonnington. “We are going to get to the end of this no sweat?” However, the rub for Mercedes was that Red Bull looked set to make it over the line, too.