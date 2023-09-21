Japanese Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Finally, Max Verstappen's winning streak has come to an end. Singapore has always proved a tricky place for the best car in the field. Mercedes struggled there during their era of dominance and Max Verstappen has never won in Singapore. Betting wise, we had a few close calls at big prices but I picked the wrong Ferrari to complete the 250/1 fastest qualifier/race winner double.

Max Verstappen says you're not a real Formula One fan if you think Red Bull's dominance is bad for the sport. pic.twitter.com/XEvMrhrMVP

On to this week in Japan, where it's likely to be business as usual for Red Bull. The long sweeping high speed corners of Suzuka are where the Red Bulls strengths lie. Although the Red Bull should be back to its normal dominant self, I'm not convinced of its pace on a Saturday and I'm willing to chance OSCAR PIASTRI for fastest qualifier.

For a form guide to Suzuka, we can look back at to Silverstone where a significantly upgraded McLaren was able to keep pace with Verstappen. McLaren were unlucky not to come away with a double podium finish that day. Since then, McLaren have been strong but not at the very front. This is an opportunity for them to show their true potential.

In Singapore, Lando Norris was given the only upgrade package where he was a front runner all weekend. Piastri will have this upgrade packed this weekend and is double the price of Norris to get pole.

Posted at 1200 BST on 21/09/23

