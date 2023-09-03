Italian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview

Alex Albon is having an impressive season for Williams.

Last week he managed to contend for a top-6 finish on merit and a track that would have exposed Williams usual weaknesses.

This week they come to a track where they expect a strong performance, and the betting market now expects them to be equal to Mercedes. I am less enthusiastic about Williams chances here than the market suggests.

Only two races ago, in Belgium, the low downforce configuration (which they are using this weekend) resulted in significant tyre wear for Albon.

He failed to score points that weekend despite retirements for two of the top 10. I am not sold that they have fixed these issues.

The best way to take advantage of this is back the consistency of McLAREN to have at least one of their drivers ahead of the lead Williams. Anything evens or above looks a fair price.

Published at 1035 BST on 03/09/23