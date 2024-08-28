Italian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis ahead of the race in Monza

This weekend Formula One travels from Zandvoort to Monza for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix. The Autodromo Nazionale Monza configuration could not be more different than the Zandvoort layout so don't be surprised to see a shake up in the competitive order again this weekend.

One team that may benefit from the straight line speed and engine performance requirements here is Ferrari who will be desperate to impress in front of their home fans after a run of dismal performances since their last win. This is reflected in the prices however, with a Ferrari win being 5/1 as opposed to the 20/1 we've seen over the summer.

Williams to be strong

Another team I expect to enjoy the track layout this weekend is Williams, who have a new driver in the car this weekend having sacked Logan Sargeant on Tuesday and replaced him with FRANCO COLAPINTO for the remaining nine races or 2024.

Colapinto may be unknown to most of the F1 fanbase, and rightly so. He has had only 16 races in F2, but has managed a win in that time. Crucially, he is 6th place in the standings and ahead of the hot favourite for the Mercedes 2025 seat Kimi Antonelli.

Monza has proved to be a strong track for F1 novices, with Nyck De Vries scoring points with the 2022 Williams in his maiden F1 race at this venue thanks to Alex Albon's appendix. Liam Lawson also impressed in his second ever F1 race with an 11th place here in 2023. Colapinto will be hoping for a similarly strong result in a car that should be suited to this track and at the price I'm happy to back him for points. Not all bookies have added him to to the selection list. I'm happy to get involved at 7/1 plus.

Since 2021, Williams has managed to score points in every race at Monza. The car's straight line speed philosophy has reaped the rewards at the Temple of Speed. ALEX ALBON even managed to achieve a top 7 finish here in 2023, only 3 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton. Albon is getting the most out of his car at the moment, having qualified P8 on a track that should not suit the characteristics of the Williams last time out. Albon can prove his car is best of the rest here and can take advantage of any underperforming front runners to finish in the top 6.

Other Drivers Chances

Lando Norris

His most impressive F1 race in his career last time by beating Verstappen by 22 seconds. Unfortunate that he only has two wins so far this season. Rightful favourite this weekend but track won't suit as much as Zandvoort did, plus his teammate will get updates he was missing last time out.

Max Verstappen

No wins in five races. Didn't think I'd be writing that back in April. His team were collecting data last time out as the upgraded floor was put on Checo's car. Should get closer to Norris but there will be more cars challenging for the win.

Charles Leclerc

Stellar performance to finish on the podium last time out. Race pace has been decent last two races. Comes to the first of three tracks where is aiming for victory. In the mix for victory.

Lewis Hamilton

The most successful driver in Monza, but no win here since 2018. Hard to pinpoint where his car will perform. His team achieved a first-past-the-post 1-2 at the most recent low drag track, but it's not a given

Posted at 2200 BST on 28/08/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.