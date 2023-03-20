Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists Red Bull’s currant dominance is what makes Formula One special - rather than a reason to say the season could be boring.

Sergio Perez led home team-mate Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull secured their second crushing one-two finish in as many races. Red Bull have now won 12 of the last 13 races, with Lewis Hamilton describing their machine as the fastest he has ever seen. However, there are fears that Red Bull’s superiority could prove a turn-off for Formula One fans, undoing the sport’s dramatic surge in popularity in recent years. But Wolff, who oversaw Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructors’ world championships, said: “We have had those years where we were as strong, but it is a meritocracy.

Ted Kravitz believes Lewis Hamilton is CORRECT that the Red Bull is the fastest car ever seen in F1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PjNHeCapFK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 20, 2023

“We shouldn’t talk it down because I remember hearing voices like that between 2014 and 2020. What makes the sport so special is that you need to work hard to win, and you deserve it, and that is matter of fact. “Even if it is not great for the show that the same guys win all the time, it is because they have done a good job and we haven’t. “We all hope for good entertainment and it is our duty to catch up and fight these guys. We will do everything in our power to fight back and we will look at areas of weakness that they may have. “Entertainment follows sport and that [Red Bull’s dominance] is maybe not good for the commercial side but it is what makes Formula One so special.” George Russell and Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes in Jeddah, with the latter more than half a minute behind Perez.

Look at THAT smile! 😁



Sergio Perez reacts to winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/Lg1UPqcaNf — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023