Hungarian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Esteban Ocon for a top-six finish

The sensational upgrade package McLaren introduced at Silverstone has bumped Alpine further down the pecking order. This is appropriate for conventional tracks where the McLaren looks to be right in the mix with the top teams now. However, Hungary is a very different track. It is nicknamed 'Monaco without the walls' as it is tight and overtaking is difficult. The race in the principality gives us a good form line for this weekend.

It was that weekend where ESTEBAN OCON scored Alpine’s first podium of the season, beating the Ferraris and Mercedes on merit. These cars have since gotten to grips with their upgrade packages resulting in a general price of 50/1 for Ocon to repeat this feat in Hungary. The Alpine loved the tight and twisty nature of Monaco and I am confident they will have a stronger weekend than have had recently.

Ocon can push on from fighting for the minor points places and get into the top six at the track where he has won before.

Take two for fastest lap surprise

Red Bull have bagged the fastest lap in 70% of races this season. I expect their share of fastest laps will decrease from Silverstrone onwards as other teams come closer to them in performance. Rival cars are able to stay close enough to Max Verstappen over a race distance to prevent him pitting on the penultimate lap.

If Red Bull are not going to get the fastest lap, it could go to any one of 10 other drivers. The best way to take advantage of this is taking the massive prices available on OSCAR PIASTRI and LANCE STROLL.

Piastri will have the full upgrade package his teammate Lando Norris had in Silverstone and will be hopeful to continue that form. Similarly, the Aston Martin will love the slow corners of the Hungaroring so Stroll could be in for an improved weekend.

Either of these drivers could find themselves in a position to pit on the penultimate lap to snatch fastest lap and at massive odds they're well worth chancing.

Other drivers' chances

Max Verstappen: Upgrade package coming this weekend. Only risk of him not winning is if the upgrade does not correlate correctly or he suffers from reliability issues.

Sergio Perez: Typical Perez race at Silverstone. He was unlucky not to get out of Q1 as he had the worst weather conditions when setting his lap. I expect him to recover and make it to the podium.

Lewis Hamilton: Car enjoys slow corners. He got a lucky podium at Silverstone but has a better chance to get one on merit this weekend.

Fernando Alonso: This is one of the tracks that they were hopeful they would be challenging for the win. Hard to see this now but track should suit them more than the last two.

Charles Leclerc: Race pace and tyre degradation has improved. Could trouble the front row on Saturday but will expect to be behind Mercedes come Sunday evening.

Alex Albon: Having an amazing season. This should be one of their worst tracks on paper, but he has shown he can challenge anywhere. Will be looking forward to Spa.

Posted at 1050 BST on 20/07/23

When does the Hungarian Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Friday July 21

Practice One: 1230 BST

Practice Two: 1600 BST

Saturday July 22

Practice Three: 1130 BST

Qualifying: 1500 BST

Sunday July 23

Race: 1400 BST

