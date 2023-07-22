Hungarian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 pre-race preview, picks and analysis

Perez can prove best of the rest

"I'd say that’s how Red Bull works" was Lewis Hamilton's response to Daniel Riccardo's surprise return in place of Nyck De Vries and the performance of Riccardo in out-qualifying an already overperforming Yuki Tsunoda will send shockwaves to the number two side of the Red Bull garage.

Even though he made it into Q3, SERGIO PEREZ will be disappointed with his qualifying position. Perez is under pressure to perform now and he has the opportunity to do so where his main strength lies, race pace.

The Red Bull is still the quickest car and the upgrades are thought to have brought and additional two-tenths per lap to their performance. The heatwave conditions in Budapest will hurt the McLarens and Ferrari ahead of him giving him a run at being second to his teammate.

Given that he is odds-on to reach the podium, the 10/1 each-way for him to win this market represents value.

Alonso worth a bet for podium run

This is one of the tracks Aston Martin have been eyeing up since the season started. Back in March, they thought they would have the better of Red Bull in Hungary and while this is unrealistic now, it shows the confidence they have for this car in slow corners.

Even though they won't win the race, I will be backing FERNANDO ALONSO to get a podium. The extreme heat forecast for the race will play into the hands of the Aston Martin which is kind on its tyres and deals with hot temperatures well.

The flexibility on strategy he will gain from superior tyre management can give him a shot at the top three at a big price.

Posted at 2215 BST on 22/07/23

When does the Hungarian Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Friday July 21

Practice One: 1230 BST

Practice Two: 1600 BST

Saturday July 22

Practice Three: 1130 BST

Qualifying: 1500 BST

Sunday July 23

Race: 1400 BST

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.