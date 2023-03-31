1pt Valtteri Bottas to finish in the points at 9/4 (General)

It was an uninspiring performance in Saudi Arabia for VALTTERI BOTTAS, but he can bounce back with a POINTS FINISH in Australia.

Alfa Romeo had to settle for a pointless return last time out, yet they do have some on the board as Bottas finished 8th in Bahrain on opening weekend.

The two early morning practice sessions weren't ideal for anyone, with the Finnish driver placing 18th in the first session before moving up to 12th in the rain-affected second.

That is practice though and overall position isn't everything. Bottas' comments about a change in set-up offer encouragement going into FP3 and qualifying on Saturday.

"I wasn’t entirely happy with the balance of the car during FP1, but we changed the setup ahead of FP2 and tested the new nose and front wing with positive results," he told the media at the track.

Those two sessions were chaotic anyway but some encouragement can be drawn from the comments, and we should see Alfa Romeo improvement for the remainder of the weekend.

Pre-qualifying prices are generous and Bottas has shown a consistent ability for top-ten finishes. Their points goal is more than achievable now.

When is Australian Grand Prix practice?

The practice sessions for the Australian Grand Prix will run over Friday and Saturday, and take place at the following times:

FP1 - 02:00 BST, Friday

- 02:00 BST, Friday FP2 - 06:00 BST, Friday

- 06:00 BST, Friday FP3 - 02:30 BST, Saturday

When is Australian Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday April 1 at 06:00 BST.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday April 2 at 06:00 BST.