Formula One betting tips: United States Grand Prix Grand Prix best bet

It has been a chaotic weekend so far in Austin with neither McLaren making it through T1 in the sprint meaning we didn't get to see the papaya machine stretch it's legs on this circuit it is so suited for.

McLaren have struggled with pace over a single lap with OSCAR PIASTRI having the worse time of it of the pair having only managed to qualify P6, over half a second behind the Red Bull but don't rule him out yet.

None of the leading cars have been perfectly happy with their performance so far with this week with Max Verstappen struggling to shake George Russell in the sprint and being vocal about his unhappiness with the balance despite winning yesterday.

Should we see a similar case to last year where Verstappen is doing everything possible to defend from a charging Lando Norris, the pair will lose time to the field allowing Piastri to join the fight.

As mentioned in the midweek preview, the McLaren is expected to excel in long runs around COTA which demands performance in a range of corner speeds and puts the tyres under high stress, a key strength of the Mclaren. This will mean the race won't be a procession with different levels of tyre wear making overtaking easier and a varied choice of two stop strategies meaning Piastri can recover to the front of field.

Posted at 1228 BST on 19/10/25