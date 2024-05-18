Formula One betting tips: Post-qualifying Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix preview

Practice sessions indicated that Red Bull were in trouble with Max Verstappen reaching a price of 9/2 for the win, but he managed to take his world record eighth pole in a row and set that straight. Red Bull still have a challenge on their hands which is reflected in the 1/2 price Verstappen now is, rather than 1/12 we have seen earlier in the season, but he's the man to beat once more.

Carlos Sainz, advised for a podium midweek, has shortened to 6/4 and has every chance of getting in the mix with the leaders. I will be adding a confident bet on SERGIO PEREZ to recover from his Q2 exit and finish in the top six.

Although overtaking will be difficult here, a top-six finish will be seen as the minimum expected from Perez. Both VCARB drivers, who are hopeful of taking his seat, will have orders to wave him through and the Mercedes car has looked way off the pace of the leading three teams so far this weekend.

His progress forward may end there, but that will be enough for this to be a winner. Odds of 3/4 are available with four or five firms as well as on the exchanges at the time of writing.

Posted at 0950 BST on 19/05/24

