Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Formula One betting tips: Post-qualifying Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix preview

By Louis Bollard
09:52 · SUN May 19, 2024

Sergio Perez can put a nightmare qualifying run behind him and bag a top-six finish in this afternoon's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Formula One betting tops: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

4pts Sergio Perez for a top-six finish at 3/4 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Practice sessions indicated that Red Bull were in trouble with Max Verstappen reaching a price of 9/2 for the win, but he managed to take his world record eighth pole in a row and set that straight. Red Bull still have a challenge on their hands which is reflected in the 1/2 price Verstappen now is, rather than 1/12 we have seen earlier in the season, but he's the man to beat once more.

Carlos Sainz, advised for a podium midweek, has shortened to 6/4 and has every chance of getting in the mix with the leaders. I will be adding a confident bet on SERGIO PEREZ to recover from his Q2 exit and finish in the top six.

Although overtaking will be difficult here, a top-six finish will be seen as the minimum expected from Perez. Both VCARB drivers, who are hopeful of taking his seat, will have orders to wave him through and the Mercedes car has looked way off the pace of the leading three teams so far this weekend.

His progress forward may end there, but that will be enough for this to be a winner. Odds of 3/4 are available with four or five firms as well as on the exchanges at the time of writing.

Posted at 0950 BST on 19/05/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

