Formula One betting tips: Monaco Grand Prix preview and best bets

Stellar laps from Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen have stopped Ferrari's expect domanince of this weekend.

Usually with no rain predicted Sunday would turn into a procession around the streets of Monaco but this year we may get more action than usual due to the energy deployment rules, lack of downforce and unreliable cars causing safety cars (*cough Aston Martin cough*).

From a betting perspective, Kimi Antonelli still has not made a good start this year having lost positions off the line at all tracks bar Montreal. As his start issues may continue even on this short run to T1, I'm backing MAX VERSTAPPEN to be first lap leader.

With AntoneIli thinking about the championship and Verstappen with nothing to lose I make this closer to 2/1.

George Russell has struggled all weekend as expected and has qualified in P6 behind ISACK HADJAR, who himself has shown flashes of pace despite binning it on Friday.

To my surprise, Hadjar is being priced as the outsider in this head to head which I make him the clear favourite for.

Posted at 09:20 BST on 07/06/26