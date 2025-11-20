Formula One betting tips: La Vegas Grand Prix preview and best bets

Louis Bollard previews the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with four solid selections making his staking plan this weekend.

F1 betting tips: Las Vegas Grand Prix 3pts George Russell to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix at 9/2 (General) 1.5pts Pierre Gasly points finish at 7/2 (William Hill) 1pt Mercedes dual-forecast at 11/1 (bet365) 1pt Pierre Gasly to reach Q3 at 10/3 (bet365) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Lando Norris has stamped his authority on the championship battle after picking up maximum points in the last two races while his rivals have struggled, but Las Vegas will be the biggest test of the remaining three races for the championship-winning McLaren. McLaren's record at this venue is abysmal by their high standards with both drivers exiting in Q1 in 2023, and neither managing to finish in the top five last year. The car's philosophy of being gentle on its tyres and excelling in warm conditions comes back to bite them. This low deg, low grip and low temperature track will allow other teams to beat the McLaren's on merit. Ferrari have a strong record here and have drifted to an attractive price, but their performances on street circuits (Baku and Singapore) are unforgivable and it's hard to see them replicating their previous form here given the 2025 car is completely different to the 2024 model.

Instead, I'm backing a repeat of last year with GEORGE RUSSELL earning the vote. Russell was dominant here last year as Mercedes secured a 1-2 after an excellent comeback drive from Lewis Hamilton. From what we've seen in this regulation era, the Mercedes becomes top of the class once certain criteria are met. Cold temperatures, low grip surface and slow speed corners. These conditions were met when Russell won in Montreal and two of the conditions were met when he dominated in Singapore. This weekend all three conditions will be met and he can repeat his dominance from last year. The Mercedes struggles in hot conditions as it overheats its tyres but the opposite is required here with track temperature under 18c, the coldest of the season. Being a street track, grip is inherently low here aligning with other weekends that Russell has dominated. While Kimi Antonelli has rapidly improved in the second half of the year, to be able to beat Russell on merit in the last two, the form on street tracks is still with Russell. Antonelli is still a contender this weekend and I will be backing MERCEDES DUAL FORECAST using Bet Builder. We have been waiting for Antonelli to contend for a race win as per our pre-season selections. This is our best chance. The great Gasly Two weeks ago Alpine looked like a team which had completely given up on this season, but PIERRE GASLY managed to salvage a points finish on a track he has always gone well at in Interlagos. While I don't expect the car to have gained performance, Gasly has proved that he can wrangle the car to a respectable finish if he gets his conditions, which he will this weekend. Gasly has the most eye-catching form line in Las Vegas, having qualified P5 and P3 in an Alpine in the last two years respectively, way overperforming expectations. The Alpine-Gasly combination excels at the Las Vegas demands. With previous form lines thrown out the window at this track, Gasly is value to qualify strongly and turn it into a points finish. Other leading chances Lando Norris Has one hand on the trophy. Only focus will be on his teammate and not getting into trouble. Car has a terrible record here and he is up against it with others in the mix for the win. Still driving excellently.

Oscar Piastri Still to recapture his form from earlier in the season. Similar to his teammate that he has never had a car to contend at the front here. Perhaps he needs this non-conventional weekend in order to shake things up as the final two races look plain sailing for McLaren, so this is his biggest chance to gain points on his teammate, but I won't be betting on it. Max Verstappen Won here in 2023 and won the title here in 2024 so has good memories despite car struggling last year. They have made progress in low drag tracks since the summer break so could be stronger than last year. Will excel if it rains and hoping for a double McLaren DNF to keep his championship alive. Lewis Hamilton Has drifted to an interesting price but I've just about left him out of the staking plan. Ferrari has strong record here but need to iron out problems they've faced on street tracks this season. Stellar drive here in 2024 to recover from 10th to 2nd so enjoys the track. One to watch in practice. Ollie Bearman Another excellent drive in Interlagos to pick up a haul of points to help our antepost selections. Is deserved favourite for best of the rest but this track can shuffle the order. Will be rooting for him to pick up some points but may need some luck. Looks like he will have an easier time at the final two races rather than here. Posted at 1405 BST on 20/11/25