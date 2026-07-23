Formula One betting tips: Hungarian Grand Prix preview and best bets

After a better than expected Spa, McLaren are bringing a significant upgrade package to this circuit which should suit them more anyway. The inherent draggy-ness of the car and shorter gear ratios will turn from a weakness in Silverstone and Spa into a strength in Hungary.

Dubbed 'Monaco without the walls', this slow speed circuit will provide a different test for these cars where energy will be in abundance and that should provide us with entertainment.

After the energy demanding circuit of Spa last weekend, F1 heads to essentially the exact opposite in Budapest and the Hungaroring this weekend - a circuit which has thrown up some classics in recent years.

McLaren have been on the up even without the scheduled upgrade package. Having implemented the latest Mercedes engine upgrade in Spa, they were on pace with the leaders with OSCAR PIASTRI looking faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc before the two came together and the Aussie suffered damage.

Piastri returns to the venue of his maiden F1 win in 2024 being poised to challenge for the victory once again and is the value pick of the two McLaren's, being almost double the price of his teammate in what is a closer match up than the odds suggest.

Another to benefit from upgrades...

Astonishingly, I'm backing ASTON MARTIN this weekend too.

They are bringing the first part of a major upgrade this season having stood still since the disastrous launch. This upgrade comprises of a whole new car, but the engine remains the same until Zandvoort.

Given this circuit is one of the least engine-dependent tracks on the calendar, it's possible that Adrian Newey has worked his magic and Aston Martin can jump straight into the fight for points.

The last time we raced in a slow speed circuit, Aston managed to sneak into the points after a chaotic Monaco race which we put up on Sporting Life.

This is another chance to back the team at the right time before they return to regular contention for points and give Fernando Alonso a reason to extend his never ending F1 career once again.

Other Drivers' Chances

Kimi Antonelli

The points haul from Spa makes up for those lost in Silverstone. No surprises he took the victory last time out but this is a different test. Despite his dominance in Monaco, this is a track where there may be multiple teams in the fight for victory. That makes his job all the more difficult.

George Russell

Endured a nightmare in Spa last time out after getting out of jail in Silverstone. He's not happy with the team about his straight line deficit to his teammate and rightly so given what we witnessed on the Kemmel Straight as he got swallowed up by the field. A podium would be a great result this weekend but one to avoid from a betting perspective.

Ferrari

Silverstone and Spa both exceeded expectations with Leclerc challenging for the win again in Belgium reflecting the confidence he had going into the weekend when I spoke to him in the Silverstone press conference. This is a track which should suit them more and they should be right in the fight for victory.

Max Verstappen

He got unlucky with the VSC last time out, but a positive weekend as we saw their strong ICE thrive in sector 2 when the battery had been depleted. There won't be any batteries being depleted this weekend but he's still in the hunt for the podium.

Isack Hadjar

An excellent drive to recover to P6 after starting at the back last time. He's the happiest he's been in this car and has found a balance that suits him to mix it with the top teams. He won't have a penalty to serve this weekend and could soon make a mockery or the prices on offer for him. Podium chance with a bit of luck.